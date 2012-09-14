PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the great... - October 15, 2019 - Bike Barn

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

8z Real Estate Sponsors Venus de Miles 2019 8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships,... - August 23, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Be The Difference Foundation and Judy’s Mission to End Ovarian Cancer Announce Wheel to Survive Houston Event An Indoor Cycling Fundraiser to Benefit Ovarian Cancer Research - July 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre

Colorado Man Builds Boat to Pedal Around the World Chasing World Record On April 1, 2020 Paul Spencer will leave Jinji Cycles in Denver, Colorado on his bicycle, starting his journey pedaling around the world by bike and boat. In his quest to break the Guinness World Record of the Fastest Human Circumnavigation of the Globe, Paul will pedal over 60,000 miles, many of those... - June 12, 2019 - Paul Spencer

reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre

reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts

NIFS Gears up for Its 12th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Literacy Action Gears Up for 2019 Tour de Toad Charity Bike Ride: Central Arkansas Nonprofit Hosts Official Cycling Event of Conway’s Toad Suck Daze Festival Adult literacy nonprofit, Literacy Action of Central Arkansas invites cyclists to register for the 12th Annual Tour de Toad Charity Bike Ride event on Saturday, May 4th at the Conway Municipal Airport. Participants can sign up at https://www.active.com/conway-ar/cycling/races/12th-annual-tour-de-toad-and-iron-toad-charity-bike-ride-2019. Tour... - April 01, 2019 - Literacy Action of Central Arkansas

VisitBreck Invites Guests to "Stay + Play" This Summer in Breckenridge with Premium Packages Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches New Women Only and Solo Only Trips SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips. These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of travelers... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Chepiok Studio Releases Workout Export for iPhone to Automatically Export the Workouts Recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava Chepiok Studio releases Workout Export for iPhone. Available worldwide on the AppStore for $1.99. It's the answer to a simple need, until now unsolved, to automatically export the workouts recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava. You only need your Apple Watch during sports activities, and once back close... - February 14, 2019 - Chepiok Studio

Be The Difference Foundation Hosts Indoor Cycling Even in Support of Ovarian Cancer Research and Women Battling the Deadly Disease Be The Difference Foundation invites Dallas and Fort Worth community members to sign up for their annual “Wheel to Survive” event on Sunday February 24 at the JCC of Dallas, 7900 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75230. Participants can register online at www.wheeltosurvive.org. “Wheel To... - February 06, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Padres Pedal The Cause Reaches $10 Million Raised for Local Cancer Research $2.9 million raised in 2018 brings grand total to more than $10 million since 2013. - January 25, 2019 - Padres Pedal The Cause

Wonderful Losers Christmas Release Wonderful Losers is a film that is about the international Giro d'Italia bicycle race without actors and shot over five years. - December 24, 2018 - Wonderful Losers

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Tours in 3 East African Countries SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leaders in cycle tours in emerging destinations, has just launched 3 new countries in their lineup of adventure cycling destinations: Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. The launch covers 2 new adventure cycling tours, Cycling Kilimanjaro to the Indian Ocean, a... - August 10, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

SpiceRoads Cycling Rolls Out E-Bikes in Vietnam and Sri Lanka SpiceRoads Cycling has introduced electric bicycles, e-bikes, into their fleets in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, two of Asia’s most popular destinations for adventure tourism. It was announced today. - June 22, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Skatepark Non-Profit in Pequannock Sets Goal of $100,000 for Phase One of a Concrete Skatepark Pequannock Skatepark Association, a non-profit 501C3, launched a fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 for a phase one of a concrete skatepark Designed by Pillar Design Studios. On February 27th, Pillar Design Studios presented the design for a concrete skatepark in Pequannock, NJ. Pillar Design Studios... - May 26, 2018 - Pequannock Skatepark Association

Calgary Welcomes Canada’s Fastest Growing Brand of Electric Bikes Alberta welcomes Canada's fastest growing brand of electric bikes with this month's opening of the Pedego Electric Bikes Calgary store at Eau Claire Market. - April 26, 2018 - Pedego Electric Bikes Canada

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Widow Publicly Forgives Husband's Killer at Finish The Ride Event On 1 November 2016, Jeff Knopp (USMC (ret.), loving husband and father) was cycling on Foothill Boulevard when he was hit from behind and killed while riding a narrow stretch of Foothill Blvd. with no bike lane. In celebration of his life, this past weekend a Finish The Ride® event was held. Everyone in attendance was brought to tears when Jennifer Knopp, Jeff’s widow, introduced Joshua (the driver who killed Jeff), hugged him and forgave him for happened that day. - November 27, 2017 - Streets Are For Everyone

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Adventure Biking Tours in Jordan and Israel SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leading bicycle adventure tour operators, has announced that Jordan and Israel will be the latest additions to a range of itineraries now covering 32 destinations. "Following the huge success of our 'Jewels of Persia' tour launched in Iran last year,... - November 24, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Spohrer Dodd is a Proud Sponsor of BikeCon 2017 Bike safety event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4. - November 04, 2017 - Spohrer & Dodd

Motobecane USA Launches Their First eBike After nearly a decade of intensive research and design on eBikes, Motobecane USA has developed and launched their first and best eBike possible. Motobecane believes more people riding bikes makes the world a better place and envision eBikes as an incredible opportunity to bring more people into cycling. - August 16, 2017 - Motobecane USA

A Bike That Grows (Almost) as Fast as Your Child: Kickstarter Launched for Race Kids Mountain Bike by Downtube.com The Race Kids Mountain Bike is the latest brainchild from Greensboro, N.C. designer Yan Lyansky of downtube.com. The company, which made its mark as a folding bike company, is now expanding into the children’s bicycle market and has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new kid and wallet-friendly design. - August 16, 2017 - Downtube

Ride with Team SpiceRoads in the 2017 Masters Tour of Chiang Mai International cycling operator SpiceRoads Cycling will be participating in the 2017 Master Tour of Chiang Mai cycle race. Other riders are encouraged to sign up for this fun and exciting challenge and ride with Team SpiceRoads. - August 08, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Updates Its Brand Identity SpiceRoads, a premier niche cycling touring operator, unveiled a new evolution of its brand, including a website relaunch. It was announced today. - May 11, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Just Released - The 2017 Official Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inn Guide Featuring B&Bs Across the State to Get the Inn-Side Travel News & Award-Winning Breakfast Recipe Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the Colorado Bed & Breakfast Association, recently released their 2017 printed or downloadable state association inn guide. The state guide lists quality bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado. This 30-year old trade association invites travelers to visit the many areas of the state, from Rocky Mountain majesties to the eastern fruited plains. - May 08, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

CVR World Cup Discovery, Jonathon Sandoval, in White Jersey at Pro Stage Race (Redland's Bicycle Classic) Jonathan Sandoval, 24 year old cyclist from Zapotlanejo, Mexico has earned the prestigious white jersey, recognizing the best young rider in a race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Jonathan was discovered at last month’s CVR World Cup Kick-Off event in Las Vegas, where Michael Engleman, sports... - May 07, 2017 - Cycligent

Fit for a Pro - Sports Legend, Eric Heiden, Brings Performance Camps and Executive Retreats to Park City, UT Eric Heiden announces the establishment of the Heiden Institute of Sports Science and Human Performance in Park City, Utah. The Heiden Institute provides world-class cycling camps (road and mountain) offering pro-level medical and fitness testing and fully-supported daily rides throughout Park City. - April 29, 2017 - Heiden Institute of Sport Science and Human Performance

Jacksonville Veteran Launches New Mobile Bike Shop Business velofix, North America’s largest fleet of Mobile Bike Shops is now rolling in Jacksonville with US Military Veteran and Jacksonville local Ryan Peterson leading the way. - April 27, 2017 - velofix Jacksonville

Sprinters Edge Track Cycling Inducts Nitin Krishna of Guidunz Consulting as the Chairman of the Board Sprinters Edge Track Cycling organization is pleased to announce the induction of Nitin Krishna as Chairman of the Board. Krishna’s role will become effective April 15, 2017. Krishna is the Founder and Chief at Guidunz Consulting, specializing in growing organizations through new product development... - April 02, 2017 - Guidunz Consulting

SpiceRoads Launches Its First Family Bike Tour in Vietnam The cycling operator adds a new Southeast Asia cycling tour designed for families. - March 22, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Architechs for the Web Launches the Chamber's New Official Bike Week Website Web Design Firm Creates Modern, Responsive Website with Bike Week Task Force for Daytona Beach Bike Week. - February 24, 2017 - Architechs for the Web, Inc.

SpiceRoads Presents Once-a-Month Tour in Kyushu SpiceRoads adds Japan’s beautiful southern island, Kyushu, to its destination list. - February 20, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Tuvizo Explores New Cycling Fad - Bikepacking Bikepacking is the new cycling trend that excites old and young bike enthusiasts alike. Tuvizo explores numerous tips and bikepacking bloggers to entice more people to try. - February 08, 2017 - Tuvizo

Spiceroads Launches Once-a-Year Tour in Kanchanaburi SpiceRoads adds a historical ride in Thailand to its short tour lineup. - February 02, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Moots Introduces the Routt RSL Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots

NewProductHelp.com at Helm of Licensing Efforts for HeadTrip Invention Kenneth S., California-based inventor, recently contracted Miami-based invention assistance leader to represent his Headtrip invention to potential licensees over the next two years. A simple yet innovative new product designed to serve an important function for avid bike riders, the HeadTrip, features... - September 28, 2016 - New Product Help, Inc.