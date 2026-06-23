Bicycling News
Switch gears with news from the world of cycling. Find out about the latest models, innovations, technology, events and tours of interest to biking enthusiasts and professionals.
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals Now Open
Wheel Fun Rentals announces the opening of its newest location at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia. - April 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
A2 Bikes Remains Committed to Accessibility Amid Tariff Increases
A2 Bikes, a Portland, Oregon, Bicycle company has pledged to not raise their prices until the end of the cycling season despite rising tariffs. - April 11, 2025 - A2 Bikes
Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. Partner to Offer an Exciting New Employee Benefit
Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness. - February 07, 2025 - ELV Motors, Inc.
The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide
The Bellemont Project is on a mission to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust community engagement. - November 27, 2024 - Bellemont Project
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System
The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting. - September 18, 2024 - The Dandy Horse
Eenox Revolutionizes the Skate and Bicycle Market with Precision Bearing Technology
Eenox emerges as the game-changer in the high-performance world of cycling, skateboarding, and inline skating with premium Swiss-Made bearings. - June 05, 2024 - Eenox
Wintersteiger X advarics: Redefining Retail Software Solutions
Seamlessly combining Point of Sale, Inventory Management and Rental Management for ski, bike and outdoor businesses - May 07, 2024 - Wintersteiger
Almaden Valley Athletic Club Beginner Triathlon for All Ages
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) announced the return of their TriAVAC Triathlon date as March 23, 2024. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC plans to donate proceeds to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley (CASA), a Silicon Valley... - February 10, 2024 - Almaden Valley Athletic Club
Ride On E-Bikes Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dunedin, Florida
Ride On E-Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality electric bicycles, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1714 County Road 1 Unit 3 in Dunedin, Florida. This expansion aims to offer residents and visitors of Dunedin a wide selection of electric bikes and accessories to... - November 22, 2023 - Ride On E-Bikes
CLM Advisors Continues Support of Bike MS: City to Shore Ride; September 30 & October 1, 2023
Leading New Jersey-based fiscal advisory and accounting firm sponsors race for 3 consecutive years. - August 17, 2023 - CLM Advisors
Wintersteiger Forays Into the Cycling Industry
Wintersteiger, a trusted partner in the winter sports industry since 1953, renowned for its exceptional Ski Services division, is excited to announce its entry into the world of Bike Services. Responding to the growing demand for comprehensive service solutions in the cycling industry, Wintersteiger has made it their mission to become a go-to destination for bike retailers and other bicycle related businesses worldwide. - August 17, 2023 - Wintersteiger
Wheel Fun Rentals Announces the Return of Surrey Night Rides at Boathouse Row
Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the return of their LED-illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Night Rides at their Boathouse Row location. Surrey Night Rides are now available. Locals and visitors alike will be able to light up the park walkways with Wheel Fun Rentals’ flagship 4-Wheel Surrey... - July 10, 2023 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Cykel Rack Unveils New Branding and Expands Product and Service Offerings
Cykel Rack, a pioneering company at the forefront of the cycling industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new branding and expanded range of products and services. With a clear vision of becoming the leading provider of cycling solutions, Cykel Rack is dedicated to meeting the needs of... - July 04, 2023 - Cykel Rack LLC
Riveredge Nature Center Holds 31st and Final Bike Ride Through the Kettle Moraine Area
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Riveredge Nature Center will host its 31st and final Riveredge Bike Ride. Riders are able to choose their preferred route out of five options, ranging from 8 miles to 56 miles throughout the beautiful Kettle Moraine. The ride is family-friendly, with a flexible start time... - June 10, 2023 - Riveredge Nature Center
Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison
Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals and eBike enthusiasts Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce its official launch and the start of its guided tours of downtown Madison. Madison Adventure Tours offers an unforgettable experience that takes... - May 17, 2023 - Madison Adventure Tours
Outdoor Enthusiast Families Welcome New Addition to Their Adventure Bookshelves with the Release of Ryan Goes Mountain Biking, a Children’s Book for Kids Ages 3-7
Katie Dalton and Craig Friedman are avid mountain bikers from Scottsdale, AZ. It wasn’t until their daughter Ryan’s second birthday that they became children’s book authors out of necessity, founding their publishing imprint, Whole Kid Books, LLC. As big believers in the power of... - May 04, 2023 - Whole Kid Books, LLC
Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research
June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS. - May 03, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them. - April 26, 2023 - Optimized Cycling Solutions
Pedego Gives Reassurance Considering Concerns Raised by Ebike Battery Fires
Pedego Electric Bikes Canada Responds to Concerns Raised by Ebike Battery Fires. Electric bike battery fires are making headlines. Consumer understanding when it comes to buying an ebike is critical. Is that ebike battery safe? - February 07, 2023 - Pedego Electric Bikes Canada
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
Introducing Monarch Racing, Presented by KaiVelo: the SF Bay Area's Newest Elite Women's Road Cycling Team
KaiVelo, the leading California cycling charity organization, is proud to present Monarch Racing, the newest addition to the domestic elite women's road cycling scene. Founded by a group of passionate and experienced cyclists, Monarch Racing aims to mentor and prepare ambitious athletes from Northern California for elite races such as the National Championships and the Tour de France. - January 24, 2023 - KaiVelo Foundation
Electric Bike Rentals Now Available at Wheel Fun Rentals at the Oceanside Pier
Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the addition of a brand new fleet of electric bikes to their bike rental options at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA. Recognized as the industry leader in recreational rentals, Wheel Fun Rentals’ latest offering gives riders a new way to explore... - December 10, 2022 - Wheel Fun Rentals
BlackFridayForDays.com Releases New Article: Top 15 Benefits of Electric Bikes
BlackFridayForDays.com releases a new insightful article detailing the advantages of electric bikes. - December 06, 2022 - Black Friday For Days.com
Bike Tour Blueprints, a Digital Guide for Biking Adventures, Receives Positive Feedback After Its First Year
Bike Tour Blueprints launched one year ago. Noble Invention Bike Touring, a leader in self-guided bike trips, sent out surveys asking for honest feedback from riders who took their bike travel experience into their own hands with the new digital guiding experience. "We are thrilled with the... - July 30, 2022 - Noble Invention Bike Touring
Surrey Night Rides Now Available Illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Cycles Light Up Boathouse Row in Philadelphia
The fun doesn’t stop when the sun sets – it’s just beginning. Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the return of their LED-illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Night Rides at their Boathouse Row location. Surrey Night Rides are now available. Locals and visitors alike will be able to... - July 21, 2022 - Wheel Fun Rentals
"Tour De Natick - Ride for Natick Scholars" Returns to Natick Common on Fathers Day
Tour de Natick family bike ride is back this Father's day. - June 11, 2022 - Rotary Club of Natick
Absolute Endurance Athlete, Hunter Williams, Wins Unbound Gravel 200
Hunter Williams, age 21, of Emporia, Kansas was able to ride away from the competition at Unbound Gravel, a 200-mile gravel race in the Flint Hills of Kansas, to take the top stop and be crowned winner of the single speed category. Hunter and Coach Garret Seacat, head coach and owner of Absolute... - June 08, 2022 - Absolute Endurance
BDA Advises Shimano on Sale of PEARL iZUMi to United Sports Brands
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Shimano North America Holding, has sold PEARL iZUMi USA, an iconic manufacturer & retailer of cycling apparel & accessories, to United Sports Brands (“USB”), a global leader in sports performance & protective products. USB... - May 06, 2022 - BDA Partners Ltd
Cyclists Support ALS Research with 3-Day, 270-Mile Ride from Boston to Greenwich in Tri-State Trek
Hundreds of riders to join the ride to end ALS this June and raise funds for cutting-edge ALS research. ALS TDI has received a $100,000 match for all donations made to the Tri-State Trek through the month of May. - May 03, 2022 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Baere Bikes, a US-Based Electric Cargo Bike Company, Opens for Business in Seattle
Baere Bikes offers an affordable range of electric cargo bikes aimed at reducing family gas bills. - April 04, 2022 - Baere Bikes
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Homeinc Creates the Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive
Homeinc, a real estate company in Florida, has just kicked off the first annual Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive in loving memory of their friend and co-worker, Stefano Barbosa. Stefano loved all things Christmas and was an avid biker and Lego fanatic. Homeinc is requesting donations of new bikes, bike helmets and Legos. All donations will be party of Santa's Workshop for foster children in Broward County. - December 08, 2021 - Homeinc
Ariel Rider Raised 14.8 mil. Round A Investment
Another e-bike gets an investment which shows the bright future of the two wheeled electric vehicle industry. - November 27, 2021 - Ariel Rider
Announcing Wheel Fun Rentals Introduction of LED Illuminated Surrey Night Rides in Santa Barbara, California
The fun doesn’t stop when the sun sets – it’s just beginning! Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce they are extending the hours at their 24 E. Mason St. location in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone to offer evening, LED-illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Rentals. Locals and visitors... - November 25, 2021 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Announcing "Electric Thursdays" Electric Bike Rentals for the Cost of a Regular Two-Wheel Bike Rental Every Thursday
Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the launch of their “Electric Thursdays” e-bike rental discount program in Indianapolis and Louisville. Each Thursday throughout the summer season, guests can rent an electric bike for the price of a regular, human-powered multi-speed bike. Wheel... - July 14, 2021 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Callective Energy Pedals Waite Endurance to the Finish Line with No Carbon Footprint
Clean Natural Gas Company Sponsors Competitive Cycling Team - July 10, 2021 - United Energy Trading
SmartBikeWheel’s Three Modes Makes It a Triple Threat
For 2021, EV Works is announcing that SmartBikeWheel will support 3 modes of assistance. - January 04, 2021 - EV Works
Toll-Free Motorcycle Touring in Ecuador
New Tech to Give Motorcycle Rental Customers the Freedom to Bypass Toll Traffic - December 01, 2020 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Citi Bike Miami Offers Free Rides on Election Day
Citi Bike Miami, the official bikeshare program for the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, and Bay Harbor Islands is offering free rides for Election Day on November 3, 2020 in partnership with Spread The Vote. - October 21, 2020 - Citi Bike Miami Operated by Deco Bike LLC
reTyre and Electric Bike Brand E-Life Enter Into Partnership
The Norwegian modular tyre company reTyre keeps growing by signing yet another e-bike brand, E-life, for the upcoming 27,5 x 2.25'' wheel size that is being launched in December 2020. - May 08, 2020 - reTyre
My-State Trek Virtual Event Provides New Opportunity to Support ALS Research While Social Distancing
Virtual event provides opportunities to get active at home and raise funds for cutting-edge ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI). - April 29, 2020 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
100%® Gives Back to Those on the Front Lines
Sport performance eyewear company donates personal protection equipment (PPE) and a portion of all online sales proceeds to CDC Foundation and to those fighting COVID-19. 100%®, the San Diego-based sports performance company, has announced today that they sent a shipment of performance... - April 03, 2020 - 100%
The KAR - The First Kit That Can Turn Any Bike Into Electric for Cheap
The KAR is a kit that can turn any kind of transportation to electric motorization in minutes without special knowledge, just by tightening one nut. - March 17, 2020 - Aston Rider
“NRS & Events” Partners with Giant Bicycle, Liv Cycling and Volvo Car USA for 2020
Cycling fans will see Giant and Liv bicycles on top of Giant and Liv branded Volvo V90 neutral service vehicles at more than 100 cycling events this year. - February 13, 2020 - Giant Group USA
Power+ App from RevoRace Now Available in the App Store
RevoRace (www.revorace.com), a provider of virtual race platforms designed for fundraising and promotions, has announced the release of the company's new Power+ iOS app. Power+ is an app that turns Bluetooth power meter data from indoor cycling rides into exportable GPX course files based on user-uploaded or preset course files and maps. Power+ can be used offline with no subscription required. Garmin and Android versions are planned for release later this year. - February 10, 2020 - RevoRace
Falco eMotors Awarded Most Innovative Company in the Manufacturing Sector (Small Enterprises) by CII
Falco eMotors' innovations in the advancement of eBikes and HVLS Fan technologies recognized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). - December 31, 2019 - Falco eMotors Inc.