RevoRace (www.revorace.com), a provider of virtual race platforms designed for fundraising and promotions, has announced the release of the company's new Power+ iOS app. Power+ is an app that turns Bluetooth power meter data from indoor cycling rides into exportable GPX course files based on user-uploaded or preset course files and maps. Power+ can be used offline with no subscription required. Garmin and Android versions are planned for release later this year. - February 10, 2020 - RevoRace