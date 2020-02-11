Compulocks Releases Custom-Designed "Ledge" Security Lock for Microsoft Surface Go and Pro Tablets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Compulocks Press Release

Compulocks’ patented cutting-edge minimalist “Ledge” design adds extra security anywhere and is compatible with all standard T-Bar cable locks.

Sacramento, CA, February 11, 2020 --(



The value of a tablet makes it one of the most targeted objects for theft yet it includes no physical security solution. The Ledge is the ideal deterrent for this device. A tablet typically has the users most sensitive information including financial details, private photos, professional data and more. There are many options to keep the content and software protected, but the physical hardware security often gets overlooked. A Ledge lock slot adapter to keep it safe and secure should be priority number one.



“We saw it as our responsibility to provide the best hardware security for the Surface Pro and Go tablets range,” says Compulocks CTO Alexander Gad.



Stylish and secure, the patent-pending “Ledge” is the world's slimmest, ultra-lightweight cable lock slot adapter exclusively designed for Microsoft Surface tablets.



To protect against theft, Compulocks’ Surface Security Lock has been custom-designed and manufactured exclusively for these two models: complete with a reinforced nylon edge, protective inner rubber coating to protect from scratches and aluminum casting for reinforced strength, the triangle-shaped lock is compatible with all standard T-bar cable locks.



The non-invasive Surface Tablet Lock slot can be quickly and easily installed on both the left or right side of the kickstand (and as easily removed). It requires no adhesives or alteration to the body of the Surface kickstand, and it does not affect any of the device’s functionalities.



Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup is often considered as the best business tablet range with gorgeous design and build quality. However, it doesn't include any physical security feature. From now on, the Ledge Surface Pro/Go security lock slot adapter keeps them completely secure from theft.



The New Surface Ledge Lock is available now for pre orderpre-order, and will be ready to ship April 1st.



Product page link: http://bit.ly/LedgeSurface



Pre-release order pricing: $38.95



ETA April 1st 2020



Compatible Surface tablet models

Surface Pro | 10.6" | 2013 | i5-3317U

Surface Pro 2 | 10.6" | 2013 | i5-4200U, i5-4300U

Surface Pro 3 | 11.8" | 2014 | i3-4020Y, i5-4300U, i7-4650U

Surface Pro 4 | 12.3" | 2015 | m3-6Y30, i5-6300U, i7-6650U

Surface Pro | 12.3" | 2017 | m3-7Y30, i5-7300U, i7-7660U

Surface Pro 6 | 12.3" | 2018 | i5-8250U, i5-8350U, i7-8650U

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" | 2019 | i3-1005G1, i5-1035G4, i7-1065G7

Surface Go | 10.0" | 2018 | 4415Y



About Compulocks



Compulocks is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality security and display hardware solutions, helping companies worldwide to protect their valuable assets. Our products provide better customer experience and strengthen the brand image. Our unique designs, manufacturing partnerships and 'speed to market' sets us apart from our competition.



We offer the widest range of uniquely designed tablet & computer hardware solutions that are renowned for security and quality. Cutting edge design is the hallmark of our Security Devices, Tablet Enclosures, Stands, Mounts, Kiosks and POS Solutions.



Compulocks' expert R&D team can provide complete product customization for clients who desire precise requirements for a uniquely tailored hardware solution. We are proud to partner with companies from diverse industries, small to Fortune 500, providing innovative pioneering solutions.



Press contact / Product review request

Schlomi MELKI

Marketing Manager

schlomi@compulocks.com



Melki Schlomi

1.800.948.0344



compulocks.com



