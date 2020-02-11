Two Unique Boutique Exercise Experiences Coming to Dellagio Town Center

Press Releases Dellagio Press Release Share Blog

Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - is located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. Dellagio is home to some of Orlando’s favorite award-winning restaurants, a full line up of wellness and beauty destinations and a host of professional service companies. Over 30 brands make up the Dellagio family. Orlando, FL, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Residents of Dr. Phillips, Bay Hill and Windermere will soon have access to two new High Intensity Interval Training (HITT) exercise experiences. Health and Fitness experts report that in 2020 HITT will become more dominant in the marketplace as the public looks for exercise options that provide maximum efficiency with time and energy. From their anchoring position on restaurant row, Dellagio Town Center is home to a rapidly growing lineup of wellness and beauty brands, answering the local demand for unique-boutique exercise experiences.Orlando’s first PhysioFix opens in February at Dellagio, just above the IV LOUNGE. PhysioFix offers EMS training which stands for “electric muscle stimulation.” EMS is a high intense full body work out that uses low frequency electric impulses to stimulate muscles (including the ones hard to reach using conventional training) with zero impact on the joints. Approved by the FDA in 2019, PhysioFix has been popular in Europe among professional soccer players and tennis players who are averse to work out injuries. PhysioFix owner and operator Melinda McCann will host local health and wellness influencers in early February for a soft opening and will open to the public on Valentine’s Day. Melinda says this of her decision to call Dellagio home: “The program is designed for busy people who want maximum results in minimal time with low risk of injury. We love that Dellagio is wellness friendly, we enjoy being part of the growing number of wellness and beauty brands that call Dellagio home.”Orlando’s next CYCLEBAR is set to open in late Spring at Dellagio Town Center near the new Norman’s, which is set to open late summer. The CYCLEBAR franchise has gained a following for their low impact and high intensity premium indoor cycling programs, for all ages and fitness levels. CYCLEBAR offers seven different types of rides including themed rides, charity rides and corporate team-building rides. CYCLEBAR franchise owner, Brent Zartler, who also owns and operates a CYCLEBAR location in Heathrow (and coming soon to Lake Nona and Waterford Lakes), says of his decision to plant roots at Dellagio: “We saw a gap in the market space for our target client – individuals looking for a unique and fun exercise experience. And with our proximity to the Orange County Convention Center, we can support convention-goers with a healthy team building experience.”Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - is located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. Dellagio is home to some of Orlando’s favorite award-winning restaurants, a full line up of wellness and beauty destinations and a host of professional service companies. Over 30 brands make up the Dellagio family. Contact Information Dellagio Town Center

