Press Releases Kelly Brady Channick Press Release

Receive press releases from Kelly Brady Channick: By Email RSS Feeds: Kelly Brady Channick Releases Book One in the Asbury High Series, (a Young Adult Mystery Series)

Ocean City, NJ, February 11, 2020 --(



Asbury High and the Thief’s Gamble is the first book in a young adult mystery series. Asbury is a coastal town divided by wealth, with the rich half living in the East, and the rest in the West. Luckily for a spunky-smart tomboy, a clever billionaire athlete, a gossipy-in-the-know cheerleader, and a wrong side of the tracks technological genius, boundaries are a foreign concept.



After a string of burglaries in East Asbury, the gang (Maddie, Cornelious, Carly and Pilot), decides to solve the crime as a reason to make time for each other. The further they investigate, the more they find themselves constantly side-stepping tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum-like policemen, outsmarting local bully JB and his gang of misfits, and dealing with Cornelious’ billionaire father and Governor, who has disapproved of his son’s choice of friends for years. In addition to these obstacles, the foursome must also adapt to their evolving friendship with each other and their peers.



“This was an amazing novel that kept me engaged from beginning to end. The character development was phenomenal, with each of the four main characters coming from complex, diverse, yet somehow relatable backgrounds that bring to light important issues of class divide, prejudices, and bullying.” -Amazon Review



Available for purchase as paperback or ebook, on Amazon, or through Ingram wholesale distribution. Coming soon to local bookstores and libraries, so ask your librarian today.



Kelly Brady Channick grew up in Upper Township, NJ and began writing shortly after graduating Ocean City High School. She attended Holy Family University in Philadelphia on a basketball scholarship, where she had much success during her tenure there. Upon graduation she lived and taught in Philadelphia, before ultimately moving back to South Jersey with her husband, baby boy, two dogs and cat. To learn more about Kelly, check out her website at www.kbchannick.com, where you can sign up for email updates, and giveaways, as well as contact her directly. Ocean City, NJ, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local author, Kelly Brady Channick, releases debut young adult mystery novel, Asbury High and The Thief’s Gamble, that promises to leave enthrall readers and leave them guessing until the end.Asbury High and the Thief’s Gamble is the first book in a young adult mystery series. Asbury is a coastal town divided by wealth, with the rich half living in the East, and the rest in the West. Luckily for a spunky-smart tomboy, a clever billionaire athlete, a gossipy-in-the-know cheerleader, and a wrong side of the tracks technological genius, boundaries are a foreign concept.After a string of burglaries in East Asbury, the gang (Maddie, Cornelious, Carly and Pilot), decides to solve the crime as a reason to make time for each other. The further they investigate, the more they find themselves constantly side-stepping tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum-like policemen, outsmarting local bully JB and his gang of misfits, and dealing with Cornelious’ billionaire father and Governor, who has disapproved of his son’s choice of friends for years. In addition to these obstacles, the foursome must also adapt to their evolving friendship with each other and their peers.“This was an amazing novel that kept me engaged from beginning to end. The character development was phenomenal, with each of the four main characters coming from complex, diverse, yet somehow relatable backgrounds that bring to light important issues of class divide, prejudices, and bullying.” -Amazon ReviewAvailable for purchase as paperback or ebook, on Amazon, or through Ingram wholesale distribution. Coming soon to local bookstores and libraries, so ask your librarian today.Kelly Brady Channick grew up in Upper Township, NJ and began writing shortly after graduating Ocean City High School. She attended Holy Family University in Philadelphia on a basketball scholarship, where she had much success during her tenure there. Upon graduation she lived and taught in Philadelphia, before ultimately moving back to South Jersey with her husband, baby boy, two dogs and cat. To learn more about Kelly, check out her website at www.kbchannick.com, where you can sign up for email updates, and giveaways, as well as contact her directly. Contact Information Purple Milk Publishing

Kelly Brady Channick

609-602-9555



www.kbchannick.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kelly Brady Channick