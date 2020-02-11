Shaun J. Phree Announces the Release of LGBT Fiction Novel, Caramel Addiction

Press Releases Shaun J. Phree Press Release

Atlanta, GA, February 11, 2020 --(



The Amazon Best Seller is centered around Persia, an African American lesbian stud, living a poly lifestyle. The main character, Persia, has three lesbian lovers and very little time to decide if she wants to live a monogamous life with one of her lovers. Caramel Addiction shares the emotions that can come with building a life with more than one woman. It explores Persia's struggles with keeping her lesbian lover's happy while still maintaining her own happiness. This story is a common story among LGBT loving multiple people.



Readers around the world have connected with at least one character in Shaun J. Phree's novel, Caramel Addiction. Fans state, "...if you ever loved two people at the same time you will understand this completely."



The book is available for purchase on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0849MSBVL.



About Shaun J. Phree



678-806-6741



https://www.shaunjphree.com



