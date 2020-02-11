Press Releases Hostbuddy, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hostbuddy, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Voice Assistant to Enhance Dining Experience at Restaurants

Transform your fast casual into fine dining on Valentine’s Day.

San Jose, CA, February 11, 2020 --(



Restaurant staff will bring food to the table without beacons, pagers or expensive NFC tags at each table. “Our ability to locate the consumer will transform dine-in experience at fast food and fast casual industries,” says Sagar Golla, Founder and CEO of Hostbuddy, Inc.



Benefits to Consumer, Restaurant & Staff:



1. Consumers can order dine-in or takeout without downloading any app.



2. Seamless integration with kitchen workflow to make it easy for staff.



3. Restaurants will reduce operating costs, while enhancing dine-in experience.



Hostbuddy’s Virtual Waiter is available immediately, either you are a big franchise or small deli. Hostbuddy is committed to democratising access to AI. For more information, visit https://hostbuddy.io



Hostbuddy is a Silicon Valley startup, with expertise in AI/ML and decades of experience in building solutions for offline commerce.



Hostbuddy, Inc.

(408) 558-3600

marketing@hostbuddy.io San Jose, CA, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hostbuddy launched Voice Assistant in 2019 for QSRs and fast casual restaurants. Hostbuddy's virtual waiter will let you spend more time with your date or significant other without waiting in lines on Valentine’s day. Consumers can easily complete the order while seated with Hostbuddy on Google Assistant.Restaurant staff will bring food to the table without beacons, pagers or expensive NFC tags at each table. “Our ability to locate the consumer will transform dine-in experience at fast food and fast casual industries,” says Sagar Golla, Founder and CEO of Hostbuddy, Inc.Benefits to Consumer, Restaurant & Staff:1. Consumers can order dine-in or takeout without downloading any app.2. Seamless integration with kitchen workflow to make it easy for staff.3. Restaurants will reduce operating costs, while enhancing dine-in experience.Hostbuddy’s Virtual Waiter is available immediately, either you are a big franchise or small deli. Hostbuddy is committed to democratising access to AI. For more information, visit https://hostbuddy.ioHostbuddy is a Silicon Valley startup, with expertise in AI/ML and decades of experience in building solutions for offline commerce.Hostbuddy, Inc.(408) 558-3600marketing@hostbuddy.io Contact Information Hostbuddy, Inc.

Carlos Jaervheden

(408) 558-3600



https://hostbuddy.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hostbuddy, Inc.