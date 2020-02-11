PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Aurachain AG

Press Release

Receive press releases from Aurachain AG: By Email RSS Feeds:

Aurachain Launches Academy Program for Its Partners


Aurachain launches an online learning & training portal where its partners and users can learn to build better #blockchain and off-chain #enterprise #applications, with its low-code platform.

Zurich, Switzerland, February 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Aurachain announced today launch of an online learning & training platform, addressed to all Aurachain partners and users that wish to learn how to perfect their business processes with Aurachain – the only low-code rapid development platform for blockchain applications.

The educational program, named Aurachain Academy, is open for registration to all Aurachain partners and users, giving them the possibility to enroll in guided learning paths, with dedicated courses for each role played within the platform. Each course culminates in an online test, that certifies them as accredited users of Aurachain platform when completed successfully.

The Aurachain Academy portal gives registered users access to a private area were they can connect with their expert trainers, receive updates anytime a new course, learning material or webinar is available, see their achievements and complete courses at their own pace.

Here, they can also access their comprehensive Knowledge-Base, consisting of a library of articles, a web help manual and a large video library of step-by-step tutorials to help them master every module of their platform.

"With the launch of the Aurachain Academy, we want to help our partners and users to expand their know–how and take their app-building skills to the next level so that they can create amazing applications and perfect their automated processes.
We invite all our partners and users to Discover, Engage and Create with Aurachain Academy program and Get Started by setting up their account here: https://academy.aurachain.ch," said Ramona Sammouh, VP of Customer Success.

About Aurachain

Aurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build blockchain applications. It was built to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital process applications, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust.

Read more about Aurachain here: https://aurachain.ch.
Contact Information
Aurachain
Mihaela Lupu
+41 (0)41 662 26 88
Contact
www.aurachain.ch

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aurachain AG
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help