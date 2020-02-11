Aurachain Launches Academy Program for Its Partners

Press Releases Aurachain AG Press Release

Zurich, Switzerland, February 11, 2020 --(



The educational program, named Aurachain Academy, is open for registration to all Aurachain partners and users, giving them the possibility to enroll in guided learning paths, with dedicated courses for each role played within the platform. Each course culminates in an online test, that certifies them as accredited users of Aurachain platform when completed successfully.



The Aurachain Academy portal gives registered users access to a private area were they can connect with their expert trainers, receive updates anytime a new course, learning material or webinar is available, see their achievements and complete courses at their own pace.



Here, they can also access their comprehensive Knowledge-Base, consisting of a library of articles, a web help manual and a large video library of step-by-step tutorials to help them master every module of their platform.



"With the launch of the Aurachain Academy, we want to help our partners and users to expand their know–how and take their app-building skills to the next level so that they can create amazing applications and perfect their automated processes.

We invite all our partners and users to Discover, Engage and Create with Aurachain Academy program and Get Started by setting up their account here: https://academy.aurachain.ch," said Ramona Sammouh, VP of Customer Success.



About Aurachain



Aurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build blockchain applications. It was built to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital process applications, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust.



Mihaela Lupu

+41 (0)41 662 26 88



www.aurachain.ch



