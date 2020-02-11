Aurachain Becomes Founding Member of Trust Protocol Association

Press Releases Aurachain AG Press Release

Aurachain co-founder of new association for redefining the #Geopolitics of the #deeptech in particular #AI #blockchain and #web3. The Trust protocol Association is an independent, not-for-profit membership organization, headquartered in Geneva.

The newly formed Trust Protocol Association, based in Geneva, aims to redefine the way in which emergent technologies such as blockchain, AI and web3 are integrated across the geopolitical landscape by creating a Global Trust platform. This will be established with the help of a new Trust Protocol for the internet that combines traditional cryptographical methods with distributed ledger technology; enabling digitally signed and permissioned blockchain transactions to take place with authentication provided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust.



In collaboration with fellow founding member WISeKey, a fully automated solution has already been built and deployed with the Aurachain platform and demonstrations were recently presented (https://aurachain.ch/solution-demo-at-geneva-blockchain-c...) (www.aurachain.ch/solution-demo-at-geneva-blockchain-congress/) at the 2020 Geneva Blockchain Congress. The solution enables the generation of digitally signed invoices and the alignment of legally binding activities between all involved parties.



Users are able to create and use electronic signatures with Qualified Digital Signature Certification through an integration with WISeID, the unified security solution from WISeKey.



More information about the Trust Protocol Association can be found at: www.trustprotocolassociation.org



About Aurachain



