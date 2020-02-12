Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StoneFly Press Release

Receive press releases from StoneFly: By Email RSS Feeds: StoneFly Announced Disruption-Free Live VMware VM Migration DTDs

4-bay to 36-bay Data Transfer Devices (DTDs) for disruption-free VM migration with support for VMFS, NFS, and vSAN & VMware environments.

Hayward, CA, February 12, 2020 --(



What is Live VM Migration?

Live VM migration, as the name suggests, is the transfer of VMs from source to target site without disrupting access or read-write operations.



Typically, VM migrations involve a tedious backup and restore process. You have to backup your VMs, transfer the backups to the target site and then restore them there. Additionally, while implementing the transfer, you have to unhook or dismount your VMs to avoid data loss or synchronization issues between the before and after states of the VMs.



As opposed to that, live VM migration does not need you to dismount or unhook your VMs. Your applications and end-users can continue accessing the VMs while you transfer them from the source to the target site.



How StoneFly Live VM Migration Works?

StoneFly’s live VM migration process can be divided into three phases: before VM migration, transfer or shipping of the DTD, and after VM migration.



Before VM Migration

The VMware VMFS, NFS and vSAN files are transferred to the StoneFly DTD appliance.



Transfer or Shipping of the DTD

The DTD appliance is shipped to the target site and connected with the target servers. The VM data is transferred from the DTD appliance to the target site.



Meanwhile, all the “newly” written data is tracked in background.



After VM Migration

After the DTD appliance has finished offloading, the VM migration software automatically checks for the successful transfer. Once data integrity checks are complete, the newly written data is synchronized over the wire between the source and target sites.



At this point, the migration is finished and you can remove the migration utility from your VMware environment.



Complete End-to-End VM Migration Solution & Services

StoneFly also offers services beyond the DTD hardware. The company provides its customers the option of purchasing a complete end-to-end service that includes a VMware plugin.



The VM migration software provides helpful features such as:

· Migration time Estimation

· Individual or Group VM migration

· Orchestration & Automation

· Ease-of-Management



The migration software is a one-time utility. That means that once you’ve completed the VM migration process; you can remove the plugin and clean-up your VMware environment.



As part of the end-to-end solution, StoneFly also provides high quality professional services. Their migration experts guide users through the entire process from start to finish, ensuring that the VM migration is executed as quickly and accurately as possible.



For details about the live VM migration solution, visit StoneFly website.



Any-to-Any VMware VM Migration

With the StoneFly Live VM migration solution, you can migrate your VMware VMs from:

· Physical-to-Physical

· Physical-to-Cloud

· Cloud-to-Physical

· Cloud-to-Cloud



Limited Time Discounts

For a limited time only, as part of the product launch, StoneFly is offering special discounts on the DTD appliances. For details visit StoneFly website, send an email to sales@stonefly.com or call +1 (510) 265-1616.



About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems.



StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads. Hayward, CA, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol and a recognized leader in the data storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery industries has introduced purpose-built Data Transfer Devices (DTDs) for live Virtual Machine (VM) migration with support for VMFS, NFS, vSAN protocols and VMware environments (physical + cloud).What is Live VM Migration?Live VM migration, as the name suggests, is the transfer of VMs from source to target site without disrupting access or read-write operations.Typically, VM migrations involve a tedious backup and restore process. You have to backup your VMs, transfer the backups to the target site and then restore them there. Additionally, while implementing the transfer, you have to unhook or dismount your VMs to avoid data loss or synchronization issues between the before and after states of the VMs.As opposed to that, live VM migration does not need you to dismount or unhook your VMs. Your applications and end-users can continue accessing the VMs while you transfer them from the source to the target site.How StoneFly Live VM Migration Works?StoneFly’s live VM migration process can be divided into three phases: before VM migration, transfer or shipping of the DTD, and after VM migration.Before VM MigrationThe VMware VMFS, NFS and vSAN files are transferred to the StoneFly DTD appliance.Transfer or Shipping of the DTDThe DTD appliance is shipped to the target site and connected with the target servers. The VM data is transferred from the DTD appliance to the target site.Meanwhile, all the “newly” written data is tracked in background.After VM MigrationAfter the DTD appliance has finished offloading, the VM migration software automatically checks for the successful transfer. Once data integrity checks are complete, the newly written data is synchronized over the wire between the source and target sites.At this point, the migration is finished and you can remove the migration utility from your VMware environment.Complete End-to-End VM Migration Solution & ServicesStoneFly also offers services beyond the DTD hardware. The company provides its customers the option of purchasing a complete end-to-end service that includes a VMware plugin.The VM migration software provides helpful features such as:· Migration time Estimation· Individual or Group VM migration· Orchestration & Automation· Ease-of-ManagementThe migration software is a one-time utility. That means that once you’ve completed the VM migration process; you can remove the plugin and clean-up your VMware environment.As part of the end-to-end solution, StoneFly also provides high quality professional services. Their migration experts guide users through the entire process from start to finish, ensuring that the VM migration is executed as quickly and accurately as possible.For details about the live VM migration solution, visit StoneFly website.Any-to-Any VMware VM MigrationWith the StoneFly Live VM migration solution, you can migrate your VMware VMs from:· Physical-to-Physical· Physical-to-Cloud· Cloud-to-Physical· Cloud-to-CloudLimited Time DiscountsFor a limited time only, as part of the product launch, StoneFly is offering special discounts on the DTD appliances. For details visit StoneFly website, send an email to sales@stonefly.com or call +1 (510) 265-1616.About StoneFly, Inc.StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems.StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads. Contact Information StoneFly Inc.

George Williams

510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StoneFly Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend