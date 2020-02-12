Singles Get Ready to Literally Shoot Their Shot at Love

Press Releases LUMA Luxury Matchmaking Press Release

LUMA Luxury Matchmaking in partnership with Stock & Barrel Gun Club is giving Minnesota singles a shot at love during their Give Love A Shot Single's Mixer and Matchmaking event.

This event will be taking place in Stock & Barrel Gun Club from 2-6PM and will feature activities for singles to participate in (with & without guns), matchmaking, and mingling. Singles can bring their own equipment or Stock & Barrel can provide it. If attendees don't want to participate in the activities, that's fine. They can come to just hang out, mingle with other singles, enjoy the light snacks that will be available, and take in the fun and unique atmosphere.



Give Love A Shot gives singles the chance to potentially meet that special someone in a fun, relaxed and unusual environment that is sure to make for a great how-we-met story. And the fun doesn't stop there, singles are also encouraged to bring friends so even more people can get in on the activities, matchmaking and mingling. Visit LUMAsearch.com/giveloveashot to get your tickets now. Give Love A Shot is sure to be the talk of the town and a guaranteed great time.

