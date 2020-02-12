Press Releases LUMA Luxury Matchmaking Press Release

Receive press releases from LUMA Luxury Matchmaking: By Email RSS Feeds: LUMA Matchmaking Presents Chairlift Speed Dating

LUMA Luxury Matchmaking is taking love to new heights with Chairlift Speed Dating. Singles are invited to ride the chairlifts at Buck Hill Ski Area while speed dating with potential love interests.

Burnsville, MN, February 12, 2020 --(



But this is not LUMA's first rodeo, they also hosted a chairlift speed dating event in 2017 with great success and have decided to revive the event. Chairlift speed dating allows singles to let loose, experience some adventure and potentially meet that special someone in a fun-filled and rare event.



Singles will be separated by age groups from 25-65 years old and matched accordingly. They will then ride the chairlift up with the option to ski down together, make a few runs, or return and be given a new match.



After speed dating, singles are invited to stick around for some snacks and head over to the Buck Hill's Black bar for some additional mingling and socializing. Guests are encouraged to bring friends and come with an open mind. Visit LUMAsearch.com/chairlift to get tickets now. Light snacks and drinks are provided and a great time is guaranteed. Burnsville, MN, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Love is in the air this February in more than just one way. In this fun twist on speed dating, LUMA Luxury Matchmaking invites Minnesota singles, 25 years and older, out to experience the adventures of speed dating while on a chairlift.But this is not LUMA's first rodeo, they also hosted a chairlift speed dating event in 2017 with great success and have decided to revive the event. Chairlift speed dating allows singles to let loose, experience some adventure and potentially meet that special someone in a fun-filled and rare event.Singles will be separated by age groups from 25-65 years old and matched accordingly. They will then ride the chairlift up with the option to ski down together, make a few runs, or return and be given a new match.After speed dating, singles are invited to stick around for some snacks and head over to the Buck Hill's Black bar for some additional mingling and socializing. Guests are encouraged to bring friends and come with an open mind. Visit LUMAsearch.com/chairlift to get tickets now. Light snacks and drinks are provided and a great time is guaranteed. Contact Information LUMA Luxury Matchmaking

April Davis

844-822-5862



www.lumasearch.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LUMA Luxury Matchmaking