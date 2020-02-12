Irvine Nature Center's Nature Preschool to Offer Tuition Assistance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Irvine Nature Center Press Release

Thanks to the generosity of an individual donor, the award-winning, nature-based Nature Preschool at Irvine Nature Center will now offer tuition assistance to families in the greater Baltimore region.

A generous gift made by an individual donor made Irvine's new Woodpecker Tuition Assistance Program a reality.



"All children deserve a childhood that is full of discovery, magic, and connection with the world around them. Too often access to programs that facilitate and protect this way of learning are out of reach for many," said Katie Rooney, Director of Early Childhood Education Programs at Irvine Nature Center. "The Woodpecker Tuition Assistance Program is an initial step towards overcoming some of those barriers so that more children can grow and learn with nature.”



At the core of Irvine’s Early Childhood Education programs are the beliefs that children learn best through hands-on experiences with the natural world and that all children deserve to have a childhood full of wonder, joy, and personal connection to the Earth. Thanks to the Woodpecker Tuition Assistance Program, any family interested in enrolling their child in The Nature Preschool at Irvine Nature Center is now able to apply to receive an award of up to 40% of the cost of preschool tuition and Before/AfterCare (after the security deposit). Financial need, household circumstances, and dedication to Irvine’s mission to explore, respect, and protect nature will be considered in awarding funds.



For more information about The Nature Preschool at Irvine Nature Center and the Woodpecker Tuition Assistance Program or to apply, visit Irvine Nature Center’s website at www.ExploreNature.org and find The Nature Preschool under the Classes, Camps & Programs tab.



About The Nature Preschool at Irvine Nature Center: Irvine Nature Center’s award winning Nature Preschool offers children age three to five a supportive, safe learning environment that encourages discovery, question-asking and experimentation. Both full and part time programs take place outdoors on Irvine’s 211 acre property and in their nature-inspired classrooms. Students partake in a wide range of engaging activities including live animal encounters, trail hikes, art projects, games, songs, and stories. The Nature Preschool is designed to help children develop cognitive and problem-solving skills, while cultivating social skills and building their confidence. The Nature Preschool at Irvine Nature Center is licensed by the Maryland State Department of Education and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.



