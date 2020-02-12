Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transafe Indonesia Press Release

Transafe Indonesia Acquires Indonesia Top 50 Companies Award 2020 After Winning "The Most Reputable Training Consulting Company of The Year 2019"

This award is another achievement after winning "The Most Reputable Training Consulting Company of The Year 2019." Other accomplishments announced among other business achievements on Transafe Indonesia Management Meeting conducted at Santika TMII Hotel Jakarta from Feb. 3-8th, 2020.

Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2020 --(



This award established Transafe Dharma Persada Group (Transafe Indonesia, TransWISH Indonesia, and LSP Transafe) among the top 50 other companies in Indonesia. The Company is the only Health Safety Environment and Quality Training, Consulting and Certification Company present to accept the award.



In this management meeting, there are other successes announced:



· Zero Accident During Training and Certification Execution in 2019.

· BNSP Certification Sales Increase by 300% in 2019.

· Number of certificates issued increased to more than 4000 certificates per year.

· New Office Acquisition for Transafe Sumatra Singapore Malaysia (TSSM).

· The Most Monthly Sales Target Accomplished and Surpassed in the last 5 years.

· Most Employee Recruitment by Company in the last 7 years.

· Most Training Class Per Day, Up to 17 Class Per day.

· Company Target Sales Achieved By 150%.



Present at the Meeting are Mr. Dony Budidharma, President Director, Mrs. Sri Astuti, Country Sales and Marketing Manager; Mr. Luki Tantra, Chairperson of LSP Transafe Indonesia and Mrs. Ryska Carolina Nababan, Area Manager for TSSM. Also, attend the meeting is Capt. Djemmy W., GA & Operations Manager.



Mr. Dony resists clarifying the Door Stop Interview. He signs to ask comments from other leaders and managers.



Ryska Carolina Nababan points that in-between slow economics and low projects in various areas; The closure of many companies in the same business; Her company is still hiring employees and shares the highest amount of Bonuses and Incentives last year.



Mrs. Sri said that she is grateful for the achievements above. She hoped that this year, the teams get more solid to face challenges in 2020 and beyond.



Mrs. Ryska also hoped that in 2020, All new and Increased Target will also be accomplished and even surpassed.



More info on Bahasa Indonesia can be obtained here: https://lsp-transafe.site123.me/news/transafe-dharma-persada-group-mencapai-rekor-baru-perusahaan-sebesar-300



Exclusive Video Documentation here: https://youtu.be/48qGHBtgoGM



About Transafe Indonesia

The Company is a Leading Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Training and Consulting services in Indonesia. Transafe Indonesia held an official Authorized Occupational Health and Safety Service Company (PJK3) from the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Indonesian Professional Certification Authority (BNSP), it is also a Member of Safety Alliance. (http://www.TransafeIndonesia.com)



For more information, please contact Transafe Indonesia Business Development at:



PT. Transafe Dharma Persada (Transafe Indonesia)

Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B301-304

Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17

Jakarta

P. +62 21 8311 903/904 ext 33

F. +62 21 831 2847

E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.com

Luki Tantra

+62218311903/904



www.transafeindonesia.com



