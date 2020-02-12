MacCase to Launch Leather iPad Pro Keyboard Cover for Gen 3 12.9

Press Releases MacCase Press Release

Innovative leather cover brings elegance, style and protection to Apple’s keyboard folio.

Carlsbad, CA, February 12, 2020 --(



“Apple’s keyboard folio for the 3rdgeneration 12.9 iPad Pro presented a series of challenges for our design team when we set out to create this cover. I am happy to report that those challenges have been met and our Premium Leather Keyboard Cover is coming. It completely changes the aesthetic experience, increases protection of the tablet, keyboard and Pencil and works flawlessly with our Magnetic Accessory System,” exclaimed Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.



MacCase’s Magnetic Accessory System allows customers to quickly and easily add and remove 4 optional accessories to the front of the cover. The accessories include a case for the Apple Pencil, a pouch for the charger and cable, a document holder and a holder for business cards. The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. One key feature of the new MacCase Keyboard Cover is how well it protects the Apple Pencil when in the charging position. More information on new leather keyboard cover can be found at the company’s website, https://www.mac-case.com/collections/ipad-pro-cases-size.



About MacCase

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Ebags.com, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop.com, Shopladder.com, Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com

Jody K. Deane

760-602-0807



mac-case.com



