mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Genre Fluid Artist K’coneil “Finessed” His Way to #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts While the song has become a big street hit among hardcore dancehall fans, it soon went into heavy rotation among the local platforms and at dance parties in NYC. - October 31, 2019 - K’coneil

Median Technologies Automates Compliant Data Protection with Asigra and TAS Group Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music

TalkAware™ Now Available in the Apple App Store The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

FIX Music Rewards Closing in on the 1 Million-Install Mark FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Get Organized for Editing” New video training presents a solid foundation in video media and storage, then illustrates ways to organize and optimize an editing system to use either Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Apple Final Cut Pro X. - July 16, 2019 - Thalo LLC

Cloud Educators Madisetti and Bahga Publish New Textbook - Cloud Computing Solutions Architect Leading researchers and educators, Dr. Vijay Madisetti and Mr. Arshdeep Bahga release a new textbook, "Cloud Computing Solutions Architect," as part of their expanding textbook series "A Hands-On Approach" in the area of cloud computing, analytics, IoT and blockchain. The competency-based learning approach trains the next generation of cloud solution developers and assists in providing a solid foundation towards AWS Cloud Certification and beyond. - July 05, 2019 - Dr. Vijay Madisetti

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: "Introduction to 360/VR" New video training introduces the features of 360/Virtual Reality (360/ VR) to ﬁlmmakers, then shows how to work with it in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Apple Final Cut Pro X - July 03, 2019 - Thalo LLC

rĀthe Opens Author Portal in Conjunction with Historic Timing rĀthe launches author portal to accept Books, Novellas, and Short Stories starting July 4th at the stroke of noon central time. - July 03, 2019 - rathe

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

My Custom Tailor Announces a New Way to Take Your Size Instant 3D Body Scanning for precise human body measurement using just your cellphone. A quick and easy way to get measured in your own home. - June 25, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Mobile App Set to Make a Ruckus in the Publishing World Mobile app rĀthe says it will unbind books and release their stories to mobile phone users - a little at a time. - June 10, 2019 - rathe

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Listen to the Mueller Report - There’s an App for That New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton

Texas Personal Injury Law Firm Launches Auto Accident App Ben Bronston & Associates, a Texas personal injury law firm, has announced the launch of its Auto Accident App for drivers throughout the State of Texas. Available free-of-charge for both Apple and Android users, the Auto Accident App works with most smartphones and provides important features to... - May 16, 2019 - Ben Bronston & Associates

ExPürtise® Launches New Spa Management App ExPürtise® is now offering a solution to give spa professionals more control of their business. - May 13, 2019 - ExPürtise

Introducing Mobile Semantic Analysis Tool: Key to Efficient Mobile Customer Service New Semantic Analysis Tool by AppFollow will help mobile app owners understand users’ sentiments and identify their pains at a glance. - May 11, 2019 - AppFollow

National Pi Day: Local Experimac to Offer Hands-On Raspberry Pi Programming Workshops Digital makers rejoice! In celebration of National Pi Day (3-14), Experimac West Houston and Experimac Pearland Parkway are launching a series of kid-focused programming workshops centered on the Raspberry Pi, a fully-functional computer that fits in your hand and opens your mind to a world of computing... - March 14, 2019 - Experimac West Houston

Asigra Cloud Backup Evolved V14 Recognized in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986 today announced that the company’s flagship data protection platform has been named in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Asigra was acknowledged for its zero-day exploit protection of backup data with bi-directional... - March 12, 2019 - Asigra

Global Online Payments See Boom in Mobile Sector, But Security Remains a Concern, States yStats.com A series of new publications from Germany-based secondary market research company yStats.com highlight online payments and include reports such as “Global Online Payment Methods 2019,” “Europe Online Payment Methods 2019” and “Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods 2019.” These reports shed light on the latest developments in digital payments worldwide. - March 01, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Chepiok Studio Releases Workout Export for iPhone to Automatically Export the Workouts Recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava Chepiok Studio releases Workout Export for iPhone. Available worldwide on the AppStore for $1.99. It's the answer to a simple need, until now unsolved, to automatically export the workouts recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava. You only need your Apple Watch during sports activities, and once back close... - February 14, 2019 - Chepiok Studio

Reduce Payroll While Increasing Wages? With Ovation Tips You Can. Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips is disrupting the hospitality industry by connects customers to workers and is helping to increase wages and reduce company payroll. - February 12, 2019 - Ovation Tips

Wonder Lab Films Completes Epic Horror Comedy Feature Wolf Boy Shot on iPhone X's and the Filmic Pro App Wonder Lab Films is proud to announce the completion of their first iPhone epic feature film WOLF BOY, a horror comedy starring Michael Monsour from Everybody Wants Some and filmmaker Michael Anton. The film was shot on two iPhone X cameras and one iPhone XS Max with Moment Lenses, Beast Grip, the Sandmarc... - February 02, 2019 - Wonder Lab Films, LLC

MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Free App, dinely, Gets You Massive Discounts at Restaurants You're Already Going to Book your restaurant reservation through the dinely app and get a significant percentage off top Miami restaurants for free. You don’t even need a coupon. - December 20, 2018 - dinely

Innergie 60C Becomes "Hot New Release" Within Two Days of Launch Innergie’s introductory promotion of the USB-C Laptop Adaptor has been a huge success and can be yours at a discount using the promo code in this release. - December 11, 2018 - Innergie

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase

The Public and Commercial Services Union Deploys Asigra to Meet Cyber Security and Compliance Challenges PCS Defends Backup Data Against Ransomware and Other Cyber Security Threats with the Support of Asigra, Data2Vault, and MillerTech - November 20, 2018 - Asigra

The 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase Helps Shoppers Find the Perfect Tech Gift Principled Technologies introduces the 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase, a free tool that provides side-by-side comparisons of some of the season’s most popular tech gifts. - November 19, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

U.S. Army Drill Instructor Available to Roust You Out of Bed Scold Alarm, a new iPhone app, awakens you in the morning with funny, forceful character impersonations. - November 16, 2018 - Scold Alarm

iPhone Case Protection Made Clearly for the Purists iSkin debuts the new Claro - premium, crystal-clear case protection for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. - November 14, 2018 - iSkin

MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Granted Patent for Noncarbonate Electrolytes for Silicon Anodes Wildcat’s successful US Dept. of Energy project yields granted patent for a noncarbonate electrolyte that outperforms fluoroethylene carbonate based solutions on silicon anodes. - November 06, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

LambdaTest Adds Support for iOS 12 LambdaTest has added support for newly launched iOS 12 for helping testers and developers test the website on latest iOS. - October 25, 2018 - LambdaTest

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase

WishYoo Launches with Mission to Change the Way We Celebrate Worldwide WishYoo is a digital platform that allows users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends, colleagues or the general public to commonly send a handwritten card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day and any other event. - October 20, 2018 - More Trees, Inc.