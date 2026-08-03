Apple News
Take a bite out of news regarding hardware, peripherals, apps and software for Apple users. Get the latest information on what’s available through the iTunes store and get the scoop on companies offering Apple-compatible products and services.
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Datavor Launches v1.5 — A Free MCP Server That Turns Claude Into a Full Database ETL Engine
Free tool lets Mac users sync and transform data between databases through natural language — delivering core ETL capabilities comparable to leading Data Sync platforms at zero cost. - March 23, 2026 - Datavor
HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention. There are... - March 06, 2026 - HerDiabetes Health Inc
MileageWise Launches iPhone App to Convert Google Maps Timeline into IRS-Compliant Mileage Logs
MileageWise announced that its Mileage Log from Google Maps app is now officially available on the Apple App Store. - February 13, 2026 - MileageWise
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
TunesKit Location Changer Launches V3.0.0 with More Convenient Features
TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0. introduces several major updates, including Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, simultaneous control of iOS and Android devices in Game Mode, and new language and localization support. - November 02, 2025 - TunesKit
MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases
The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence. - September 18, 2025 - Aetix Lab
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
New Book Empowers Business Leaders to Take Control of Apple Technology in the Workplace
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech, has released an Amazon Best Seller: The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T. This practical, jargon-free guide helps business leaders understand how to secure, scale, and simplify their Apple-based tech environments. Available now on Amazon, the book supports Sewelltech’s mission to turn Apple I.T. into a strategic business advantage. - May 15, 2025 - Sewelltech
SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays. - May 14, 2025 - Chetco Digital
ArcSite Unveils LiDAR-Powered Room Scanning for Instant, Precise Floor Plans
ArcSite’s new LiDAR-powered room scanning feature lets users instantly create precise floor plans using just an iPad or iPhone- no measuring tape or CAD skills required. It saves time, reduces errors, and makes professional-grade design accessible to contractors, technicians, and even DIYers. - May 08, 2025 - ArcSite
articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design
No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.
Swift Habits: a New App Redefining How We Build Productivity
Swift Habits, now live on Kickstarter, offers a fresh way to approach productivity. This app stands out with real-time feedback, advanced analytics, and daily reflections, helping users make meaningful changes in their routines. It adapts to individual goals, creating a unique, personal experience. For anyone looking to build habits that last, Swift Habits is a discovery worth exploring. - January 29, 2025 - Swift Habits
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
InformNation, a New AI-Driven Civic Engagement App Launched to Empower Citizens and Enhance Political Involvement
InformNation, an AI-powered civic engagement app, has launched on the App Store. The app allows users to react to issues, track their alignment with representatives & candidates, and stay informed with a civic event calendar. InformNation makes political engagement simple and impactful, connecting citizens with their representatives not just at election time, but year-round. Available at GetInformNation.com. - October 15, 2024 - Civicly Envolved Inc.
Announcing Yay! Video Journal – the Modern and Private Way to Record Your Thoughts and Meaningful Moments
Introducing Yay! Video Journal – The Modern and Private Way to Record Your Thoughts and Meaningful Moments Explore Fun Inc. are excited to announce the launch of Yay!, a cutting-edge Video Journal app designed to help users capture and cherish their daily experiences in a modern, private,... - October 08, 2024 - Explore Fun Inc.
Smushy Dushy Studios Makes Reading Fun with the Introduction of MojiBooks, a Revolutionary Way for Kids to Read Ebooks Where They Become the Star of the Story
Smushy Dushy Studios introduces a new way for kids to read. MojiBooks is a digital library for kids to read personalized stories, strengthen their creativity, and foster engagement in reading. MojiBooks makes reading fun by allowing kids to put their faces and names into classic stories and original stories. They become the main characters. With MojiBooks, kids will read more and parents can be rest assured that their child is getting healthy screen time. Available on all app stores now. - September 18, 2024 - Smushy Dushy Studios LLC
Luna Flare Unveils New EP "Aurora Rhythm" – the Future of K-Pop, Powered by A.I.
Possibly an A.I. first. An all A.I. Kpop band releases its first album to the world. - September 13, 2024 - Luna Flare
MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals. - August 30, 2024 - MacMyDay, Inc.
Sixth Ring Announces Beta Program for GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness Application, Gathering Feedback to Enhance User Experience
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide. - August 22, 2024 - Sixth Ring, Inc.
iOS App for Starting and Maintaining a House Church
Xclaimed has recently released the iOS version of their App to help people interested in a house church. Xclaimed Ministries has been using the house church model for a few years and is now offering training to individuals and church groups. - July 05, 2024 - Xclaimed Ministries, Inc
Amid Apple's Sideloading Shift, Hexnode Allows Enterprises to Block Marketplace App Installation on iOS Devices
Learn how Hexnode's "allowMarketplaceAppInstallation" feature empowers enterprises amidst Apple's introduction of iOS sideloading in Europe. - April 07, 2024 - Mitsogo
New VirtuAlarm® Universal Alarm App, for Both iOS and Android
VirtuAlarm® announces its new universal false alarm reduction and control App, for iOS and Android, to Alarm Dealers, End user, and DIY users. - April 04, 2024 - VirtuAlarm
Introducing DirEqual, a Newly Launched Utility Tool That Helps Mac Users to Compare Files and Folders in a Quick and Efficient Manner
The tool provides an efficient means to detect changes in files and folders on a Mac computers. - December 19, 2023 - Naarak Studio
New Principled Technologies Study Highlights How Investing in Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptops Could Boost Productivity, Privacy, and Comfort for On-the-Go Workers
In a new laptop comparison, Principled Technologies (PT) found that an Intel Core™ i7-1365u processor-powered Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight outperformed a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (2022) with Apple M2 chip in several plugged-in and unplugged benchmark comparisons, contained more business-essential accessory connection options, provided more built-in privacy features, and stayed cooler under load - December 14, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Multiple Principled Technologies Studies Reveal Areas Where Eight Intel Processor-Powered Lenovo Devices Outperformed Competitive Apple Devices
In hands-on testing, eight latest-generation Lenovo devices powered by Intel showed strong performance in everyday task completion, productivity benchmarks, video conferencing, and more. - December 14, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The GUIDE App Demonstrates Significant Resilience & Wellness Improvements for First Responders in Pilot Study
The GUIDE app, through a pilot study for a pre-clinical trail, showed significant improvements in resilience and wellness for first responders. - November 30, 2023 - GUIDE
New Principled Technologies Reports Compare HP Notebook PCs to Apple Mac Counterparts
In their latest study, Principled Technologies (PT) showed that an HP EliteBook 1040 G10 Notebook PC and an HP Dragonfly Notebook PC G4 achieved higher web browsing performance than an Apple MacBook Pro 14" and an Apple MacBook Air 13", respectively, for comparable or lower cost. - November 21, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies Compares the HP Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop PC to the Apple Mac Mini in Their Latest Study
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the HP Elite Mini 800 G9 powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor was available at a 28.1 percent lower cost, achieved an up to 16.7 percent higher WebXPRT 4 score, took up 20.0 percent less space, and offered a greater variety of ports than the Apple Mac mini with an Apple M2 Pro processor. - November 21, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies Assesses Repairability of Several Laptops, Mobile Workstations, Desktops, and All-in-Ones from Dell and Apple
Looking at four devices from Dell and four devices from Apple, Principled Technologies (PT) found that it was easier to replace several key components on the Dell devices. - November 10, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
New Principled Technologies Research Study Highlights Dell Open Server Manager Built on OpenBMC
In its latest research report, Principled Technologies (PT) explains how Dell Open Server Manager provides Dell cloud scale servers with root-of-trust security, easy lifecycle management, and Dell Support for open-source OpenBMC - on top of the extensive feature list of OpenBMC. - November 02, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The GlobalComix App Has Officially Launched
A lead contender in the comics subscription service, GlobalComix App drops just in time for New York Comic Con. - October 12, 2023 - GlobalComix
Principled Technologies Testing Finds Multiple Areas Where a Dell Precision 5680 Workstation Outperformed an Apple MacBook Pro 16”
Principled Technologies compared high-end versions of the Dell and Apple mobile workstations: a Dell Precision 5680 featuring an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada graphics card and a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro featuring an Apple M2 Max with 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. - October 05, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Bcast Bounce Social Video Sharing Platform Live on iOS App Store
The Bcast Bounce Social Video Sharing Application is now available on the iOS App Store. - September 23, 2023 - Real World Interactive Media Group, LLC
Research by Principled Technologies Found That an All-Dell Laptop Fleet Can Cost Less to Purchase and Maintain Than a Mixed IT Environment of Apple and Dell Devices
The research also identified areas where an all-Dell environment might simplify management and offer additional savings over the course of three years. - July 20, 2023 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
LetMeSpy, an Android Phone Tracking App, Says It Was Hacked
LetMeSpy, a phone monitoring app said in a notice on its login page that on June 21, 2023, “a security incident occurred involving obtaining unauthorized access to the data of website users.” “As a result of the attack, the criminals gained access to e-mail addresses,... - July 18, 2023 - KryptAll
Habla y Lenguaje App Introduces Premium Version with Full Content Access for iPad Users
Habla y Lenguaje App has launched its Premium version for iPad users, granting them full access to all content and features. By tapping on one of the greyed-out skills within the app, users can easily subscribe to the Premium version and unlock a range of immersive resources. The Premium version offers unlimited access to all the skills. To celebrate the launch, iPad users can enjoy a 7-day free trial. - June 30, 2023 - Habla y Lenguaje LLC
PerfAI.ai Unveils AI-Driven Active Performance Platform for APIs
PerfAI announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven Active Performance Platform, empowering organizations to deliver high-performance APIs while achieving low churn rates and unlocking 3x upsell opportunities. In today's digital landscape, API and application performance have become... - June 28, 2023 - PerfAI, Inc.
FileWave Announces Major Release of FileWave Version 15
FileWave, a leading provider of mobile device management software, has announced the release of FileWave 15. After more than 30 years in the business, this new release consolidates FileWave’s position at the forefront of the device management industry. It is also further proof of the... - June 17, 2023 - FileWave Deutschland GmbH
SPNconnects Hits the App Stores for the Service Professionals Network
Join SPN to discover or share everything from professional content to funny memes and videos. The SPNconnects app makes it easier to build your online visibility and professional or social networks. List your business in the local directory for free. - May 31, 2023 - Service Professionals Network
Nishant Patel, a Digital Marketing Expert, is Helping the B2B Furniture Market to Implement AI in Their Marketing
Nishant Patel has implemented Ai in building - community building, email marketing, SEO, Assistance and retargeting ads specially focused for B2B Furniture industry which is not very tech savvy. - May 19, 2023 - Nishant Patel
Ronald G. Wayne Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money"
Apple co-founder and author Ronald G. Wayne has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money." The campaign will go live on May 17, 2023, and aims to raise funds for the completion and promotion of the book. In... - May 15, 2023 - Ronald G. Wayne
a1qa hits Top Software Testing Companies List by GoodFirms
One more time, a1qa received international recognition from GoodFirms – an international rating platform. - April 03, 2023 - a1qa
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
Virtua Consulting Acquires Gravity, an Apple Authorized Service Provider
Virtua Consulting, a leading provider of Apple technology consulting and training services, is pleased to announce they have acquired Gravity, Mid-Missouri’s only Apple Authorized Service Provider. Gravity’s repair and networking services are a valuable addition to the Virtua Consulting... - February 06, 2023 - Virtua Consulting Group