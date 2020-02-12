Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Furthers Bell Works’ Vision for Cultural Innovation

Press Releases AXCBT Press Release

Bell Works NJ continues to complement its "innovation-forward" identity by opening its doors to Monmouth County’s first professional ballet company, the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater.

Holmdel, NJ, February 12, 2020 --(



Chajnik shares, “Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater, now in our exciting second season, is a perfect fit for Bell Works as our mission also centers around innovating the landscape of ballet and converting the public’s perception of the artform. The AXCBT ‘pop up dance space’ at Bell Works is not a dance studio, it is a ‘community dance experience’!”



Chajnik, a former dancer for The American Repertory Ballet, Juilliard graduate, and student of world-renowned ballet master, Maestro Hector Zaraspe, was approached by the Bell Works team after AXCBT performed excerpts from Chajnik’s Alice in Wonderland and Nutcracker Rocks at the venue in the summer of 2019. After months of collaboration with Bell Works, Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater has envisioned and developed an ‘open source’ environment which offers visitors and employees a chance to not only observe rehearsals for the critically acclaimed Ballet’s upcoming season of original productions but also participate in a variety of exciting workshops for all ages and levels of ability – starting Friday, February 21st.



“Our public events and weekly workshops have been curated to the needs of the diverse Bell Works community, from professional classes instructed by internationally beloved guest artists to introductory options for all ages – dance movement for preschoolers, ‘triple threat’ musical theater for teens, ACT OUT Tuesdays for special needs students, and ‘Dance Break’ Wednesdays for adults that focus on releasing stress, improving balance, and are offered completely complimentary for Bell Works employees,” enthused Chajnik.



