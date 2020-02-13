Mantra Labs Announces New Report Addressing Insurance Challenges, Solutions & Ripe Investment Opportunities in AI in 2020

Press Releases Mantra Labs Pvt Ltd Press Release

“The State of AI in Insurance 2020” is Mantra Labs Point of View (POV) covering insights from the stalwarts of the Insurance Industry to strategize the Enterprise-level AI Journey.

While C-Level Executives are increasing their pace of investment in big data and AI, 96% of enterprises face challenges in strategic AI implementation. Industry leaders are keen on securing the right data science teams in their organizations and investing in obtaining the right amount of data needed to train and support algorithm development.



Mantra Labs’ POV probes into the existing challenges, possible solutions, and more importantly — beacons the Insurers’ knowledge about what to automate and where to augment.



Report Highlights:



How will AI impact Insurance in 2020?

Breaking through the data silos and developing quality data

The role of AI in cross-channel integration

Insurance sectors ripe for investment in AI

The state of advanced Insurance Analytics in 2020 and beyond



The complete report can be downloaded here: https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/ai-in-insurance-report/



About the survey report:

This brief POV aims at helping Insurance decision-makers address the critical question of AI-based digital transformation and potentially develop strategies around it. Mantra Labs surveyed 114 senior business managers & executives across the auto, home, life and health markets within the Indian Insurance Landscape — to gauge the future state of AI in 2020.



About Mantra Labs:

