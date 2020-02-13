CDN Solutions Group is Exhibiting at Twenty2X 2020

Press Releases CDN Software Solutions Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, February 13, 2020 --



Meet and discuss new ideas that will help you to accelerate the digitalization process. Join Team CDN at Twenty2X and where they’ll be showcasing digital business solutions, mobility solutions, emerging technologies such as (augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence & machine learning, blockchain, internet of things, fintech) and SaaS based software solutions for SME’s and startups. You can find CDN Software Solutions in the list of companies exhibiting Twenty2x 2020.



Twenty2X - The biggest platform for key enabling technologies



Twenty2x is the new B2B event for IT solutions. A brand new and cross-industry trade fair format for SMEs and Startups. Concrete, compact and practice-oriented. Twenty2x is your key to digital transformation: a brand new, cross-industry trade fair format with intelligent IT solutions for SMEs and startups.



Twenty2x presents all the technologies that SMEs and startups need for their digital transformation. It deals with all SME business processes and applications, essential IT security solutions, the hardware and software components necessary for the operation of infrastructure, and the use of new technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, AI & machine learning, smart solutions & IoT, mobility solutions, digital health, fintech, SaaS, cloud AWS.



About CDN Software Solutions



Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a leading Software, Web and Mobile App development company across the United States, Australia, and India. CDN is an ISO 9001:2015 certified IT Solutions provider company delivering innovative services, innovative web & mobile business strategy, agile solution development, rich design, protrude marketing ideas, product lifecycle management, that’s the product and solution metaverse we are creating.



CDN Solutions:



Custom Software Development

Web Design and Development

Mobile App Development / Enterprise Mobility

Scalable eCommerce & Retail (online shop development)

Website / Branding / Conversion Optimization

ERP, LMS, CMS, HRMS Systems

Digital Health Solutions (eHealth / mHealth)

Fintech Solutions (Banking and Finance)

Management Solutions (Hotel, Hospitality, Event, Booking)

Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quality Assurance & testing

Game Design & Development

Digital Transformation



Takeaways



Engage with our team of experts, talk more about the latest digital trends & technology shaping the future of businesses.

Discover innovative ways to transform your business into the future.

Discuss new ideas that will help you to accelerate your business process for digitalization.

Increase your professional business network by connecting with the influencers, technology experts.

Michael Demello

+1 (602) 626-7419



https://cdnsol.com



