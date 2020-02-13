New Anti-Malware Tool Added to Cleaner for Android App



Jaipur, India, February 13, 2020 --(



Cleaner for Android removes unwanted cache and junk files on your smartphone and comes with battery saver mode, game booster module and duplicate file remover. As per the recent updates, Cleaner for Android allows the users to scan for malicious software in their mobile devices and remove all infections present. This ensures that your mobile device is completely protected from Junk files and malware infections at the same time. Some of the main features of this app are listed below:



· One-Tap Booster

· Junk File Cleaner

· Battery Saver

· Game Speedup

· App Manager

· File Explorer

· Anti-Malware

· Hibernate Apps



"One of the tasks that I have always found time-consuming and a bit frustrating is running to different apps on my mobile phone, one to optimize it and clean up all the junk and the second to scan for malware. That is how I got the idea of developing an app that would solve both purposes and thus save time and effort. With this new module of Antimalware inculcated in Cleaner for Android, which is already one of the finest mobile optimizing software, the perfect software for your smartphone has been created," said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development, Systweak Software.



"We have continuously tried to give what’s best to our customers. And since we’ve labeled Cleaner For Android as an all-in-one cleanup and optimization tool for Android users, it was essential for us to ensure that we’re never proven wrong. Adding an Anti-Malware module not only makes this a more complete app in itself, but also adds more convenience for the user," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



The latest version of Systweak Software's Cleaner for Android is now available on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.systemoptimizer&hl=en_US



About the Company:

