PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SMi Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

AI in Drug Discovery to Host Panel Discussion on "The AI Paradigm Shift – Is It Just a Hype?"


SMi Reports: The AI in Drug Discovery conference will feature a panel discussion with panellists from Novartis, OMass Therapeutics, Domaineux and AstraZeneca.

London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group’s inaugural AI in Drug Discovery conference will take place on 16th-17th March 2020 in London to analyse and discuss AI machine learning technologies and their potential to reduce drug discovery costs by an estimated US$70 billion over the next decade.

The conference will host a panel discussion titled “The AI Paradigm Shift – is it just a hype?” which will be moderated by Tobias Gabriel, Head, External Science & Drug Discovery, Novartis.

Panellists will include:
· Ben Tehan, Director, OMass Therapeutics
· Christine Richardson, Lead Scientist, Domainex
· Christian Tyrchan, Associate Director-Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca Sweden
· Graham Smith, Team Leader, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, AstraZeneca UK

Artificial intelligence promises to accelerate the drug discovery process and reduce costs, and opportunities to apply ML occur in all stages of drug discovery. Examples include target validation, prospective analysis of chemical reactivity, facilitating the rapid identification of compounds, identification of prognostic biomarkers and analysis of digital pathology data in clinical trials. Recently, multi-objective de novo design, more recently referred to as generative chemistry, has had a resurgence of interest.

Deep generative models are machine learning techniques that use neural networks to produce new data objects and promise to revolutionize the design-make-test-analyse cycle and dramatically improve research productivity.

The panel discussion will examine how broadly these models are applied and where they can maximally impact productivity today and in the near future.

Interested parties can view the full agenda and book their place online at: www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom6

AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020
Main Conference: 16th-17th March 2020
Post-Conference Workshop: 18th March 2020
London, UK
Sponsors: ChemAxon, Schrödinger
Exhibitor: OpenEye Scientific Software

Contact Information:
For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact Information
SMi Group
Jinna Sidhu
+44 (0) 20 7827 6088
Contact
http://www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom6

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help