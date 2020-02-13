PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Smiths Metal Centres Ltd.

Smiths HP & Burloak Technologies Announce Exclusive Agreement to Supply Additive Manufactured Parts to Global Formula 1 Racing Market


Biggleswade, United Kingdom, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Smiths High Performance & Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and division of Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement to supply additive manufactured parts in metals and polymers to the worldwide Formula 1 racing market.

The advances in additive manufacturing capabilities and the growing competitiveness of Formula 1 racing is an ideal point to bring this collaboration together to better serve the clients of Smiths High Performance.

Under this agreement, the companies will work together to apply design for additive manufacturing (DFAM) principles to the complex challenges of making lighter, stronger and optimally designed parts that improve overall performance. This will allow for design flexibility and modifications that were not available through traditional manufacturing processes.
Contact Information
Smiths Metal Centres Ltd.
John Winterton
01767604708
Contact
https://www.smithmetal.com

