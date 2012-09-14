PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual

Veteran Land Speed Record Holder, Aaron Brown, to Set New Record During 2019 Southern California Timing Association Bonneville Salt Flats Speed Week Aaron Brown, 13x land speed record holder, to pilot NASCAR Cup Series Talladega stock car in attempt to shatter 244.9mph record at Bonneville Salt Flats. - August 08, 2019 - The Garage Shop

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Windcraft Racing and InterZone on the Water in Poole The Windcraft racing team participated in its first race of the offshore season, entering its iconic 38-foot Cigarette Hawk, Wild Eleven, in the Offshore 1 class at Poole in Dorset on Sunday 9 June. The races that day were the first in the World Offshore Championship series organised by the UK Offshore... - June 20, 2019 - InterZone Pictures

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

TravelDecorum Singapore Grand Prix Holidays TravelDecorum has announced its Singapore Grand Prix packages from UK and they already look like bestsellers. The Grand Prix in Singapore has always held a special interest in the motor sport fanatic’s heart being the inaugural night race. This race circuit is also extremely tricky and is a delight... - May 02, 2019 - TravelDecorum

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

JetPack Aviation Launches the World’s First JetPack Racing League After 12 months testing two of its jetpacks in side by side flights, JetPack Aviation has announced the launch of its racing league. It is inviting the world to join in. - December 28, 2018 - Jet Pack Aviation

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Mike’s Discount Auto Transport Co-Sponsors Winged Sprint Cars Race Event Mike’s Discount Auto Transport is co-sponsoring the Winged Sprint Cars racing event on Friday, June 22 at the Spring Lake Speedway Race Track in Unity, Wisconsin. The event is a full show which also features six vehicle classes racing for the night, starting at 7:30 pm. - June 11, 2018 - Mike's Discount Auto Transport

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Plan to Acquire Several New Car Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

HMI Performance Incentives Launches New Product, Promo2Go! HMI Performance Incentives recently launched its newest product, Promo2Go!. Promo2Go! is a turn-key packaged solution that allows purchasers to apply their own insight to an easy-to-implement incentive marketing campaign. Promo2Go! is the perfect solution for saying thank you to valuable customers, grabbing market share, or launching a new product. - April 18, 2018 - HMI Performance Incentives

Arb Studios, the Developer of Tiki Kart 3D (Top App Jan. 2012), Has Finally Released Its Sequel Tiki Kart Island for iOS and Android After many stops, restarts, and almost being cancelled due to the large scope it has finally released with every one of its target goals. It features a 60 plus level story driven campaign, online battle arena, and a track creator. The app has launched on both iOS and Android but has plans for console,... - April 12, 2018 - Arb Studios LLC

7th Annual Festival of Power and Shine for European Cars For the seventh year, the popular event for car enthusiasts and attendees will feature a European Car Show, a dyno challenge, food trucks, awards with hand-welded trophies, show specials for products, vendor giveaways, raffles and pre-reserved parking. Attendance is free, but VIP early-bird options with prize packs (includes free gifts, raffle tickets, reserved parking) are available. The event features features over $10,000 USD in prizes and raffles for those in attendance. - March 22, 2018 - USP Euro Car Care

Diversity Can Help Motorsports Become More Competitive Latest NASCAR races at ISM Raceway in Arizona illustrate the ethnic, gender and age transformations starting in NASCAR. - March 21, 2018 - Denise Meridith

Jay Leno, Classic Duesenberg, Featured in Old Cars Weekly After ten years of speaking with Jay Leno about this rare classic car rebuild, Old Cars Weekly gained exclusive access to its debut and unveiled the LaGrande on their special March 8th cover gate. - February 23, 2018 - F&W Media

Car Chix Debuts Women of Race and Performance at the Race & Performance Expo February 24th Car Chix, the premier motorsports organization for women, will have a monumental presence during the 11th annual Race and Performance Expo at the Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois on February 24th & 25th. The two day event includes leading manufacturers in the racing industry,... - February 22, 2018 - Car Chix

Gil Smith Launches Infield Media & Promotion, Inc. Announces the launch of a new business "Infield Media & Promotion, Inc." by a well-known Washington, DC executive. - February 14, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with LIQUI MOLY for 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. FCP Euro has purchased two new 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs to campaign in PWC’s new TCR class. The cars will be piloted by FCP Euro’s own Marketing & Brand Director,... - January 26, 2018 - FCP Euro

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue that... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro

Team Sahlen, Presented by honeybeeBase.com, Secures Overall Victory in 3 Different Series for the 2nd Straight Year During the 2017 season, Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, competed in 3 different endurance sports car series: American Endurance Racing, World Racing League and ChampCar Endurance Series. Each series offered a unique set of car specs and competition rules that the team had to adjust for. At... - December 04, 2017 - honeybeeBase

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC Coating AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC: High Performance Corrosion Protection for Cars, Trucks and all Vehicles - December 01, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Supercar Saturdays Florida at Lamborghini Broward Join Lamborghini Broward at Supercar Saturdays Florida, a monthly gathering of over 400 exotic car enthusiasts, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, 10am-1pm, at Lamborghini Broward, Davie Florida. It is free to everyone. - November 28, 2017 - Supercar Saturdays Florida

DCM Signs Irish Champion Lucca Allen Driver Club Management signs contract with 15 year old Lucca Allen from Ireland for their 2018 driver line-up. - November 11, 2017 - Driver Club Management

A New Start-Up Company Aims to Help Automotive Consumers Receive Refunds for Extended Warranties, Gap Insurance, Maintenance Plans and More Car Buyers That Have Sold, Traded, Refinanced or Totaled Their Car Within the Last 6 Years Might Just be Owed a Refund. According to MyWarrantyRefund.com, a consumer rights service, tens of millions of dollars in pro-rated warranty refunds go unclaimed every year. - October 25, 2017 - MyWarrantyRefund.com

Central Aluminum Supply Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway Axalta Coating Systems partnered with Central Aluminum Supply for the JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme at Dover International Speedway. Central Aluminum Supply was featured as the primary sponsor on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron on Saturday, September 30, 2017. - October 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

The American Team Wins Big at the 2017 International Automotive Technicians Challenge! In a truly stunning outcome, Team U.S.A. took first, second, and third place at the 2017 International Technicians Challenge in Poland. The American team was sponsored by SSF Imported Auto Parts, which tested automotive technicians from across the nation to assemble three finalists who made the U.S. - October 03, 2017 - SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC

Axalta to Attend Mack and Volvo Trucks UPTIME Event in Florida NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Engage with Dealership Attendees. - September 29, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business" Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having honeybeeBase.com... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase

48 Barriers™ Sponsors Dill Motorsports, a NJ Based Dirt Racing Team for July 1st Race Night 48 Barriers™, the leading providers of new and used barriers and barricades in Kansas City sponsors Dill Motorsports, a New Jersey based dirt racing team for July 1st race night event. - August 24, 2017 - 48 Barriers

ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems Featured at Bristol Motor Speedway ETAS is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron. - August 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC from Axalta’s Customer Experience Center Paint scheme will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt's final start as a full-time NASCAR® Cup Series driver November 19, 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

New Motorsports & the US Armed Forces TV Series AMG presents “OPERATION THANK YOU” a new docu-reality series featuring Johnny Davis & Carl Long as they prepare for a historic racing event to honor U.S. military. - August 01, 2017 - 200 Production LLC

5 Star Preowned of California is Now Home of the Legendary Rally Fighter; New Chula Vista Dealership Gets a Sixth Star 5 Star Preowned of California takes on the impervious Rally Fighter in Chula Vista, CA. Chula Vista's premier location for fine preowned and exotic cars now has on its premises the famous Rally Fighter from Local Motors of Arizona. This is the Fast and Furious 8 Car and very rare. Come check it out or drive it off the lot or order yours custom. - July 31, 2017 - 5 Star Preowned of California

The RoadBID Show - The First North American Vehicle Branding Festival How Vehicle OEM’s Service & Product Providers Will Bridge the Gap with Millennials RoadBID Show – North American Vehicle Branding Tour 2018 A Call to Vehicle OEM’s, Vehicle Service & Product Providers, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Race Car Drivers, Race Car Owners, Musicians, Speakers, Comedians, Agents, Managers and Vehicle Enthusiasts The RoadBID Show is a North American... - July 28, 2017 - ViberTEX, Inc.

Iran Recognizes Women's Rights and Opens Motorcycle Track to Female Riders After decades of banning women from riding motorbikes in public, Iran will finally allow women to race on a public track. - July 17, 2017 - Tavak Partners

Festivals of Speed Expands Into Georgia with Inaugural Alpharetta Event. 150+ Exotic Cars and Motorcycles Set for Display. The inaugural Festivals of Speed at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia is set for Sunday, October 8th Over 150+ exotic cars and motorcycles are expected for display on the boulevard. Automotive manufacturer Ferrari which is celebrating a 70-year anniversary will be a featured marque. In addition, the Porsche 928 model which also has it’s 40-year anniversary will be spotlighted as well. - July 17, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron. - July 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial