Motorsports News
Rev up your engines for news about motor vehicle racing, including NASCAR, Formula One, stock car and off-road racing. Find out about sponsorships, racing celebrities and companies involved in the business of motorsports.
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup. - May 28, 2026 - Gotham Motorsports
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia
Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works. - September 30, 2025 - Loud Matter Studios
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
Moody Gardens Car Show to Implement Autofame's Real-Time Digital Judging System
Moody Gardens today announced that its annual Car Show, scheduled for September 6–7, 2025, will feature a new, fully digital judging system powered by the AutoFame software platform. The system, created by Gnomon, LLC, will replace traditional paper-based scoring to provide real-time results... - August 27, 2025 - Gnomon, LLC
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
New Engineering Partnership Addresses Advanced Engineering, Prototyping and Testing Challenges
A strategic partnership between M4, a leading Design, Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm, and TotalSim US, a leading provider of advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics CFD and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions. Combines M4 Engineering’s expertise in Design, Analysis, Optimization, Prototyping, and Testing with TotalSim’s industry-leading capabilities in land, sea, air, and space performance analysis and enhancement. - April 18, 2025 - M4 Engineering
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
Sentidos Announces Exciting New Miche Mix Partnership
Sentidos LLC, a leader in innovative marketing strategies, is thrilled to announce its re-entry into the Experiential and Shopper Marketing space with an exciting new partnership with Miche Mix, a premium mixer for beer cocktails. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a series of dynamic brand activations, starting with the highly anticipated Austin F1 Grand Prix. - October 16, 2024 - Sentidos LLC
Wendell Scott's Induction Into the Automotive Hall of Fame
Wendell Scott Sr., the first African-American to win a NASCAR race, has been inducted into the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame. Celebrated for breaking racial barriers in motorsports, Scott's legacy continues to inspire. His posthumous honor was awarded during a ceremony at Michigan Central Station. The Wendell Scott Foundation continues its mission of empowering underserved youth through STEM education and community outreach. - September 26, 2024 - The Wendell Scott Foundation
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers Release Debut Single “Fly Right”
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers are excited to announce the release of their debut single, “Fly Right.” Featuring an impressive mix of slide guitar, acoustic piano, Hammond B3 organ, and driving drums and bass, “Fly Right” channels the soulful energy of classic acts like The... - August 27, 2024 - Reid Myers and The WingWalkers
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Premier Redevelopment Land with Limitless Potential Available at Heartland Park
A rare opportunity awaits those seeking prime real estate in the growing Topeka market. Heartland Motorsports Park, a premier motorsports facility with more than 621± acres and significant infrastructure, is now up for auction. Online bidding is open through July 17. This multi-tract auction offers flexible options to meet diverse business development needs and presents the unique potential to transform the acreage into a thriving industrial park. - June 08, 2024 - United Country Real Estate
Remarkable Weekend at Motorcycle Grand Prix Raises $120K for Motorcycle Missions, Supporting Veterans and First Responders
It was a remarkable weekend for both racing enthusiasts and advocates of a noble cause at the recent MotoGP event. Motorcycle Missions, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders suffering from PTS(D), emerged victorious alongside its benefactor MotoUP,... - April 17, 2024 - Motorcycle Missions
Lund Group Offers Luxury Yacht Packages for the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Lund Group, founded by Lucien Ndabagera, is thrilled to announce exclusive Luxury Yacht Packages for the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Lund Group is renowned for creating unforgettable sports and entertainment experiences, and this year, they're bringing fans the chance to enjoy the race in... - January 09, 2024 - Lund Group
MotoVenue Redefines Adventure Motorcycling: Pioneering Unmatched Experiences in the Heart of the Midwest
Experience a revolution in adventure motorcycling at MotoVenue—the Midwest's premier training facility. Get ready to redefine adventure with on-road/off-road fusion, real on-site camping, and progressive training that elevates your skills. Join us as we break boundaries in two-wheeled exploration. - December 21, 2023 - MotoVenue LLC
Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans
Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture. - December 07, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights
Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL. - November 14, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Gear Up for Las Vegas Race Week and Holiday Season with Newly Transformed Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, Inside Resorts World Las Vegas
This November and December, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is your passport to unforgettable holiday experiences. Discover exclusive holiday menus, delightful surprises, and a New Year's Eve celebration that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. - October 25, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Mason Ludwig Impresses in ARCA Menards Series Debut with Spraker Racing Enterprises
Mason Ludwig's impressive ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 showcased his adaptability and talent, securing a 6th place finish. Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises, he received praise from team owner Jeff Spraker. Ludwig's gratitude extends to sponsors Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel, who played a crucial role in making this opportunity possible. He aims to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024. - October 17, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
Baja Vida Snacks Announces Exciting Partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Driver John Hunter Nemechek
Baja Vida Snacks, the trailblazing creators of bold, Baja-inspired snacks and seasonings, are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver John Hunter Nemechek. In the spirit of Baja Vida's adventurous ethos, this partnership brings together the world of high-speed... - October 07, 2023 - Baja Vida Snacks, LLC
Mason Ludwig Ready to Conquer Toledo Speedway with Spraker Racing Enterprises in his ARCA Series Debut
Mason Ludwig joins forces with Spraker Racing Enterprises for his ARCA series debut at Toledo Speedway on Oct. 7. Mason is a 21-year old racing sensation that began racing at the age of 7. - September 27, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
13-Year-Old Kylie Glick Becomes the Fourth Generation of Drivers to Race at All American Speedway in Roseville
At just 13-years-old, Kylie Glick became the fourth generation of Glick family race car drivers and first female in her family to compete at All American Speedway in Roseville, California. Six decades ago, her great-grandfather started the family's deep-rooted connection to the historic track. - September 11, 2023 - Kylie Glick Racing
F1News.live Media Launches as a New Independent Hub for Formula 1 Enthusiasts
F1News.live, a new independent website dedicated to the world of Formula 1 racing, has officially launched, aiming to provide fans with a comprehensive source of information on their favorite sport. Born from a genuine passion for the sport, the creators of F1News.live strive to offer accurate, trustworthy, and engaging content to keep fans informed and entertained. - May 02, 2023 - F1News.live Media
INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden Urges Drivers to Keep the Focus on the Road During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. - April 11, 2023 - NABC
EETech Partners with Team SR2 and Dale Coyne with RWR to Launch the "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" Partnership
EETech, the experts on digital engineering communities, data, and eCommerce within the electronics and automation industries, is proud to announce its multifaceted partnership with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and Team SR2’s #51 Indy car. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES reaches 223 markets in 142... - March 30, 2023 - EETech Media
Team Throttle Monster to Become One of Biggest Teams in Professional Motorsports
Monster Jam Truck Team Expands to Eight Monster Trucks with Acquisition - March 23, 2023 - Team Throttle Monster
Four Las Vegas Families Receive Gift of Reliable Transportation at NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, four deserving Las Vegas families, including one military member. They were presented with vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Caliber Collision. - March 08, 2023 - NABC
Wallabing Partners with Nascar Driver John Hunter
Wallabing has partnered with John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series, for the entire 2023 season. Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part... - March 01, 2023 - Wallabing
Pala Casino Hosts $15,000 Selfie Photo Contest
Win up to $5,000 in cash—contest is active now. - February 22, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Equipment Controls Company Secures Official Partnership with Andretti Autosport
Equipment Controls Company (ECCO), one of the largest distributors of natural gas solutions for North America, is pleased to announce an official partnership for the full season with Andretti Autosport for the INDY NXT by Firestone on the No.28 DHL Dallara of Jamie Chadwick, as well as the No. 28 DHL NTT INDYCAR SERIES machine of Romain Grosjean for the GMR Grand Prix and the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. - February 16, 2023 - Equipment Controls Company
Pala Casino Presents Upcoming Historic Final NASCAR Cup Series Race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-Mile Oval
The Pala Casino 400 on Feb. 26, 2023, will cap a memorable "event for the ages" RFK’s Chris Buescher to drive Pala Casino-themed car at historic race. - January 30, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
SMC Corporation Sponsors Race Car Driver Yu Kanamaru for Rolex 24 at Daytona
SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; 6273.T) is proud to sponsor race car driver Yu Kanamaru for his debut in the 61st anniversary of the Rolex 24 at Daytona driving for Team FASTMD Racing in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class. - January 25, 2023 - SMC Corporation of America
Adventurer Ali Abdo Breaks the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Journey on an Electric Motorcycle
Adventurer and environmental activist Ali Abdo succeeded in setting two Guinness records to raise awareness about climate change on his way to participate in COP27. - January 06, 2023 - Ali Abdo
Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series
When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again. “I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me... - December 26, 2022 - Keen's Buildings
Zeigler Auto Group Backs Josh Bilicki Aboard Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Zeigler Auto Group will be continuing its support of Josh Bilicki as primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The Zeigler-sponsored No. 78 Chevy Camaro will debut at Circuit of Americas. - December 14, 2022 - Zeigler Auto Group
Hennessey London Opens Expanding Venom F5 Global Retail Network
Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce its partnership with H.R. Owen and the opening of "Hennessey London" in the United Kingdom. - December 12, 2022 - Hennessey Special Vehicles
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr. Iditarod Entry, Alaska, Feb. 2023
Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family... - November 25, 2022 - Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa Resort Secures Naming Rights to Historic Final NASCAR Cup Series Race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-Mile Oval
The Pala Casino 400, on Feb. 26, 2023, will cap a memorable "event for the ages." RFK’s Chris Buescher to drive Pala Casino-themed car at historic race. - November 06, 2022 - Pala Casino Resort Spa