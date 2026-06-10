Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family... - November 25, 2022 - Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.