Time for Toons: Wizard World Presents an "Animation Celebration" in Cleveland, March 6-8

Press Release

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Jeff Pidgeon, Bill Morrison, Phil Ortiz, Kurt Lehner, Greg Peters Among Dozens of Artists, Voice Actors Featured Plus Screenings, Workshops at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Cleveland, OH, February 13, 2020 --(



Attendees can meet superstar artists like Jeff Pidgeon (“Tiny Toon Adventures,” “Taz-Mania”), Bill Morrison (“Futurama,” “The Little Mermaid”), Kurt Lehner (“Space Jam,” “Gargoyles”), Greg Peters (“Pinky and the Brain,” “The Lion King”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”), Jonathan Hallett (“The Aquabots Super Show!”), Joe Wos (“Charlie the Tuna”), Tom Cook (“He-Man,” “Superfriends”) and more. The animators, storyboard artists and other creators in the field of animation have worked on hundreds of animated films and TV shows.



Voice acting talent on hand includes Wallace Shawn (“Toy Story”), Phil LaMarr (“Futurama,” “Samurai Jack”), Aaron Roberts (“My Hero Academia”), Kyle Phillips (“My Hero Academia,” “Fire Force”) and the “Overwatch” video game foursome of Anjali Bhimani, Benz Antoine, Carolina Ravassa and Chloe Hollings. Author Marty Gitlin, the co-author (along with Wos) of An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters will also be prominent.



The Animation Celebration supplements the world class Artist Alley at Wizard World Cleveland, with artists and writers from across the globe and close to home in Ohio. Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Captain America”), Barbara Kaalberg (“Barbie,” “Wonder Woman”), Mike Watson (Freestyle Komics), Tone Rodriguez (“The Simpsons,” “Dexter”), Dan Gorman (“Mississippi Zombie,” Marvel, DC trading cards) and dozens of others will display their amazing work, and many will demonstrate their talents on the Creative State and are available for commissions.



The Animation Celebration and Artist Alley supplement an event teeming with star power. Stars of the hit series “Outlander” (Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Colin McFarlane, Duncan Lacroix) and “Teen Wolf” (Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bowen, Dylan Sprayberry), classic film The Princess Bride standouts (Wallace and Cary Elwes), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”) and Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) are among the headliners also scheduled to appear.



The sixth annual Wizard World Cleveland will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



For more on the 2020 Wizard World Cleveland, visit: http://wizd.me/ClevelandPR.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



