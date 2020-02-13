Loveforce International Shares the Love This Valentine’s Day

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International is sharing the love by offering a free book giveaway and a new song release for Valentine's Day 2020.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 13, 2020 --(



The e-book being given away is entitled Romance Lives! It features a collection of Love Poems. The Spanish language version (Vivas Romanticas!) will also be given away. The books will be given away on both Thursday, February 13th and Friday, February 14th. The Song "When The Spirit Moves Me" by A Prophet Among Us will be released on February 14th.



The e-book being given away, Romance Lives! is a both a collection and a collaboration. It is a collection of love poems. It is a collaboration between Authors Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. The book has a unique arrangement. The poems are arranged in the same order as the natural order of falling in love. The beginning of the book has poems from the “puppy love” stage of a new romance. Then poems progress into the stages where love is ripening. The last part of the book features poems about a mature love. Both Romance Lives! and Vivas Romanticas! Will be given away on Amazon, worldwide.



The Song, “When The Spirit Moves Me” by A Prophet Among Us is a love letter to the working class. The song is unique because the plot of the lyric is about someone whose life is trapped within the pages of a working class novel. The main characters companions are the machines he works with. The people he passes on the streets are illustrations. The song talks about how he can overcome the mundane existence of a working class novel when the spirit moves him. "When The Spirit Moves Me" will be released on Friday February 14th and will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Napster, bandcamp, Instagram Stories, Media Net and TikTok.



“The Giveaways and new release will allow people to experience both physical and spiritual romance this Valentine’s Day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





