Seavus Project Viewer, the Leading Viewer for .mpp Files, Launches Version 16.1

Malmo, Sweden, February 13, 2020 --(



Seavus Project Viewer(TM) is the leading Microsoft® Project viewer, trusted by more than 6 million users worldwide and revered for its supreme software quality.



If you can see it in Microsoft® Project, you can see it in Seavus Project Viewer(TM).



The new features and improvements in the latest version 16.1 are as follows:



Resource Usage sheet: Show Peak Units as whole numbers;

Grouping by description;

MS Office 2019 look & feel.



The new feature, show Peak Units as whole numbers in the Resource Usage Sheet, enables end-users to view the assignment units as a percentage or a decimal number and have a complete overview of the performance of each assignment.



The improvement, “Grouping by description,” enables users to group the project tasks by custom attributes (description from the Lookup table), which provides extra grouping options and easier selection in managing project activities.



Finally, with the latest version, Seavus Project Viewer(TM) is even closer to the look and feel like working in MS Office 2019.



Seavus Project Viewer(TM) is perfectly suited for project-oriented companies and organizations that have the need to provide a large number of their employees with view access to Microsoft® Project plans.



With its supreme software quality, dedicated customer support and the different company and enterprise licensing options available, Seavus Project Project(TM) continues to be the No.1 .mpp file viewer of choice for large project-oriented organizations.



A 15-Day Free Trial evaluation version of the software is available on the official website: seavusprojectviewer(dot)com



* Microsoft and Microsoft Project® are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. There is no affiliation between Microsoft Corporation and Seavus Project Viewer(TM).



* Skype for Business is a trade mark of Skype and Seavus Project Viewer is not affiliated, sponsored, or otherwise associated with the Skype group of companies.



Seavus® is a globally authorized master distributor for the software product Seavus Project Viewer™.



About the company:

Joel Roberts

+46 40 300 940



seavus.com



