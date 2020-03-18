"Relationships 8" by Piers Anthony is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony, "Relationships 8" is the eighth volume in the ongoing series that is published by Dreaming Big Publications. The book is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Piers Anthony, critically acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling Xanth series, brings together risqué and contemporary fiction in this collection of stories.



"Relationships 8" is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $14.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



Amazon Link:

https://www.amazon.com/Relationships-8-Stories-Human-Interactions/dp/1947381229/ref=sr_1_4?keywords=Relationships+8+dreaming+big+Publications&qid=1580511443&sr=8-4



Dreaming Big Publications:

http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/



Author Website: Hipiers.com

