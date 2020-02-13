Renova Technology Celebrates 24 Year Anniversary

Press Releases Renova Technology Press Release

Renova’s customers include manufacturers, contract manufacturers, security integrators, Department of Homeland Security, municipalities, universities, casinos, and hospitals. Learn more at www.renovatechnology.com. Norcross, GA, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Renova Technology, a best in class after-market repair services provider celebrates 24 years of service. Renova was founded in 1996 in response to the expressed needs of one of the largest point of sale manufacturers in the United States. In the past 24 years, Renova has diversified it’s customer base across security, self-service kiosk, tolling, parking, gaming, and fitness technologies.The 24 year anniversary benchmarks Renova’s expanded commercial security repair menu. In 2017, Renova supported over 1,100 devices of commercial security equipment. Renova has since surpassed this number and repairs over 2,300 devices (camera, access control, and video technology) for commercial security integrators and self-maintaining business-to-business enterprises.“The multi-billion dollar security industry, in addition to being one of the most necessary industries of today, continues to experience rapid growth and technological innovation. We enable our customers (and theirs) to extend the life of out-of-warranty devices. This helps make the industry protect people, profits, and our planet,” said Jonathan Pine, CEO of Renova.About Renova TechnologyRenova is a best-in-class after market repair services provider deeply involved in the commercial security, gaming, self-service, point of sale, and contract manufacturing industries. Renova’s core focus is repair of complex electronics at component board level with detailed repair data collection and business intelligence.Renova’s customers include manufacturers, contract manufacturers, security integrators, Department of Homeland Security, municipalities, universities, casinos, and hospitals. Learn more at www.renovatechnology.com. Contact Information Renova Technology

Louis Pine

770-325-5600



www.renovatechnology.com

1425 Oakbrook Drive Suite 600

Norcross, GA 30093



