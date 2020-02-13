East Meets Dress to Launch First Ever Pop-Up Shop for Asian-American Brides on International Women’s Day

East Meets Dress, the first modern fashion company to bring Asian-American representation and inclusion to the traditional wedding industry is launching a pop-up shop on Sunday, March 8. Located in Nob Hill in San Francisco, East Meets Dress will invite brides to try on their modern wedding cheongsams (qipaos) and get measured in person.

San Francisco, CA, February 13, 2020 --(



Co-founder, Jennifer Qiao, says the idea for a pop-up experience came from the request of many of their brides. “We’ve seen a lot of demand and interest in our modern Chinese wedding dresses especially among Asian-American brides in the Bay Area and want to give them the opportunity to finally see our dresses in person.”



For the first time ever, shoppers will be able to try on over 30 designs previously only available on their online ecommerce store or through their sample kit.



“We are bringing the experience of culture and style directly to our brides and engaging with them in person. Wedding planning is stressful and a lot of times you just want to see something and speak with someone before you buy it,” says co-founder, Vivian Chan.



To help brides discover their dream cheongsam, the team at EMD will be on site to answer any questions, recommend styles as well as offer in-person measurements. To try on their dresses, they recommend booking a bridal appointment here to secure your spot.



The pop-up will also feature outfits for the groom to match with the bride as well as accessory items to complete your look. East Meets Dress will be offering a special promotion for brides who place their orders in store.



Pop-up Shop Details

The East Meets Dress pop-up shop will be open for one day only on Sunday, March 8 from 9am to 6pm PST at 950 Leavenworth St., San Francisco, CA 94109.



About East Meets Dress

East Meets Dress is here to modernize cheongsam shopping. Founded by Asian-Americans, their mission is to help you celebrate your culture in style on your most important day. By combining culture, craft, and a dedicated customer experience, they want to help make your wedding a true reflection of your style - without any of the stress on your part.



PR Contact:

East Meets Dress

Co-founder

Vivian Chan, 850-888-8406

vivian@eastmeetsdress.com San Francisco, CA, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- East Meets Dress, the first modern fashion company to bring Asian-American representation and inclusion to the traditional wedding industry is launching a pop-up shop on Sunday, March 8. Located in Nob Hill in San Francisco, East Meets Dress will invite brides to try on their modern wedding cheongsams (qipaos) and get measured in person.Co-founder, Jennifer Qiao, says the idea for a pop-up experience came from the request of many of their brides. “We’ve seen a lot of demand and interest in our modern Chinese wedding dresses especially among Asian-American brides in the Bay Area and want to give them the opportunity to finally see our dresses in person.”For the first time ever, shoppers will be able to try on over 30 designs previously only available on their online ecommerce store or through their sample kit.“We are bringing the experience of culture and style directly to our brides and engaging with them in person. Wedding planning is stressful and a lot of times you just want to see something and speak with someone before you buy it,” says co-founder, Vivian Chan.To help brides discover their dream cheongsam, the team at EMD will be on site to answer any questions, recommend styles as well as offer in-person measurements. To try on their dresses, they recommend booking a bridal appointment here to secure your spot.The pop-up will also feature outfits for the groom to match with the bride as well as accessory items to complete your look. East Meets Dress will be offering a special promotion for brides who place their orders in store.Pop-up Shop DetailsThe East Meets Dress pop-up shop will be open for one day only on Sunday, March 8 from 9am to 6pm PST at 950 Leavenworth St., San Francisco, CA 94109.About East Meets DressEast Meets Dress is here to modernize cheongsam shopping. Founded by Asian-Americans, their mission is to help you celebrate your culture in style on your most important day. By combining culture, craft, and a dedicated customer experience, they want to help make your wedding a true reflection of your style - without any of the stress on your part.PR Contact:East Meets DressCo-founderVivian Chan, 850-888-8406vivian@eastmeetsdress.com