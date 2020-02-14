Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Luna Nueva Tequila Press Release

Receive press releases from Luna Nueva Tequila: By Email RSS Feeds: Luna Nueva Brand Tequila Relaunches with New Packaging, Same Great Taste. Come Together Under the New Moon.

CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC has announced the relaunch of their Luna Nueva family of tequilas, which now offers a full line of ultra-premium tequilas. These small-batch sipping tequilas are crafted with hand-selected blue weber agave from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, blended with the finest water in Mexico in the highest distillery in North America. To support the relaunch, Luna Nueva is unveiling new packaging for its expressions of Silver, Reposado, and Añejo.

Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2020 --(



Crafted in Mexico, this family of tequilas comes to you from the highest distillery in North America.



To create great tequila, the highest quality blue weber agave from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is harvested by hand and brought to a state-of-the-art tequila distillery. Here, it is baked in stone ovens, slowly fermented, and double distilled in traditional copper pots. The agave is blended with the finest water in Mexico to craft this smooth, small-batch tequila at a staggering elevation of 7,200 feet. The height of the distillery translates to a slower, more careful distillation process ending with exquisite, full-bodied, premium tequila.



The above process is conducted entirely under the direct supervision of third-generation Master Distiller Don Wilfrido Ortega Casas.



Luna Nueva (in English: “New Moon”) was first released in the US market in 2011. The brand has since evolved in order to stay competitive in the rapidly growing premium tequila market while maintaining the same commitment to superior quality and taste. Its flavors have repeatedly struck gold (and double gold) with spirit aficionados such as Spirits of Mexico, TEQUILA.net, Fifty Best, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Luna Nueva was also featured in prominent publications such as Wine Enthusiast, Tasting Panel, and Top 50 Spirit List for Wine Enthusiast.



To support the relaunch, Luna Nueva is unveiling new packaging for its Luna Nueva Silver, Luna Nueva Reposado, and Luna Nueva Añejo tequilas. The new packaging of the Luna Nueva expressions will be available July 2020.



Photos of the new bottles are available on their website. Each bottle is blown individually with 100% recycled glass and for every bottle sold, $1 goes back to the farmers in Mexico. The company describes the label design as a celebration of the new moon, a symbolic portal for new beginnings.



The new Luna Nueva packaging tells the brand’s story in a romantic and stylish way. A rendition of the moon’s passage through time adorns the front of the bottle in silver, gold (Reposado) and bronze (Añejo) colors. The inspiration for these designs is steeped in Lotería decks from Mexico, as well as the idea of a new moon cycle in the Major Arcana of a Tarot deck. The bottle is topped with an elegant cork bottle stopper.



With a shot of tequila, unforgettable life stories are begun; throughout life’s phases, we’re all under the same moon. Luna Nueva Tequila wants to be there. As the support system for wins worth celebrating. As the driving force behind dreamers and doers. As the inspiration for intentions you’d like to create, cultivate, or manifest. Luna Nueva Tequila lights the way.



Enjoy responsibly thousands of miles from where you live, but feel right at home. Keep both eyes out for this memorable tequila in July 2020.



About CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC



CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC was founded in 2013 and is managed by top entrepreneurs along with Rick Selby and Luis Cruz. Luna Nueva is the first Spirits brand produced and distributed by CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC. CruSel’s vision statement is to be recognized as the leader in quality, growth, innovation, creative marketing and corporate citizenship in all the markets where they are present. For Luna Nueva, their corporate mission is to work every day to be the most admired tequila company in the world known for its integrity, quality, service, growth, partnerships and most importantly, for its people.



Contact Info:



Name: Kristina Pechulis, Chief Marketing Officer



Organization: Luna Nueva



Office Phone: 310-779-2211



Email: kristina@lunanuevatequila.com Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC has announced the relaunch of their Luna Nueva family of tequilas, which now offers a full line of ultra-premium tequilas.Crafted in Mexico, this family of tequilas comes to you from the highest distillery in North America.To create great tequila, the highest quality blue weber agave from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is harvested by hand and brought to a state-of-the-art tequila distillery. Here, it is baked in stone ovens, slowly fermented, and double distilled in traditional copper pots. The agave is blended with the finest water in Mexico to craft this smooth, small-batch tequila at a staggering elevation of 7,200 feet. The height of the distillery translates to a slower, more careful distillation process ending with exquisite, full-bodied, premium tequila.The above process is conducted entirely under the direct supervision of third-generation Master Distiller Don Wilfrido Ortega Casas.Luna Nueva (in English: “New Moon”) was first released in the US market in 2011. The brand has since evolved in order to stay competitive in the rapidly growing premium tequila market while maintaining the same commitment to superior quality and taste. Its flavors have repeatedly struck gold (and double gold) with spirit aficionados such as Spirits of Mexico, TEQUILA.net, Fifty Best, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Luna Nueva was also featured in prominent publications such as Wine Enthusiast, Tasting Panel, and Top 50 Spirit List for Wine Enthusiast.To support the relaunch, Luna Nueva is unveiling new packaging for its Luna Nueva Silver, Luna Nueva Reposado, and Luna Nueva Añejo tequilas. The new packaging of the Luna Nueva expressions will be available July 2020.Photos of the new bottles are available on their website. Each bottle is blown individually with 100% recycled glass and for every bottle sold, $1 goes back to the farmers in Mexico. The company describes the label design as a celebration of the new moon, a symbolic portal for new beginnings.The new Luna Nueva packaging tells the brand’s story in a romantic and stylish way. A rendition of the moon’s passage through time adorns the front of the bottle in silver, gold (Reposado) and bronze (Añejo) colors. The inspiration for these designs is steeped in Lotería decks from Mexico, as well as the idea of a new moon cycle in the Major Arcana of a Tarot deck. The bottle is topped with an elegant cork bottle stopper.With a shot of tequila, unforgettable life stories are begun; throughout life’s phases, we’re all under the same moon. Luna Nueva Tequila wants to be there. As the support system for wins worth celebrating. As the driving force behind dreamers and doers. As the inspiration for intentions you’d like to create, cultivate, or manifest. Luna Nueva Tequila lights the way.Enjoy responsibly thousands of miles from where you live, but feel right at home. Keep both eyes out for this memorable tequila in July 2020.About CruSel Ultra Premium, LLCCruSel Ultra Premium, LLC was founded in 2013 and is managed by top entrepreneurs along with Rick Selby and Luis Cruz. Luna Nueva is the first Spirits brand produced and distributed by CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC. CruSel’s vision statement is to be recognized as the leader in quality, growth, innovation, creative marketing and corporate citizenship in all the markets where they are present. For Luna Nueva, their corporate mission is to work every day to be the most admired tequila company in the world known for its integrity, quality, service, growth, partnerships and most importantly, for its people.Contact Info:Name: Kristina Pechulis, Chief Marketing OfficerOrganization: Luna NuevaOffice Phone: 310-779-2211Email: kristina@lunanuevatequila.com Contact Information Luna Nueva Tequila

Kristina Pechulis

310-779-2211



drinklunanueva.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Luna Nueva Tequila Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend