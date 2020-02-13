The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Camp Open House

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Rahway, NJ, February 13, 2020 --



The Gateway Family YMCA summer camp programs offer fun and unique experiences for preschool, youth and teens, with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet lifelong friends, discover new experiences and create lasting memories. Attending an open house is a first step in selecting a summer camp experience that complements a child and their individual interests and personality. Optional specialty camp experiences include sports camps, arts camp, dance camp and swim camp along with the Power Scholars Academy to meet a child’s unique skills and interests.



“Attending summer camp is beneficial to every child’s personal development. The experience teaches essential leadership and social skills and helps youth develop confidence and independence,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO of The Gateway Family YMCA. “Summer camp fosters peer friendships and adult mentoring relationships that have positive youth development effects, build resiliency and encourage healthy decision making. We provide caring role models in a safe environment where children can develop character and discover their potential.”



The Gateway Family YMCA serves the local communities surrounding Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County and offers summer day camp experiences for preschool through grade 11 and specialty camps for varying ages. To ensure that all children have the chance to experience camp, The Gateway Family YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need, as well as a multi-sibling rate for families.



“We encourage parents to give their kids the experience of summer camp and provide financial assistance so that every child can benefit from the unique and beneficial activities,” added Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Through our YMCA Annual Support Campaign, our volunteers work to ensure our Y receives the donations required to provide financial assistance for programs and services throughout our community.”



Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore the world around them. Unfortunately, for some kids summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience summer learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year. A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing summer camp for nearly 130 years. Through summer camp, The Gateway Family YMCA is helping to combat childhood obesity, summer learning loss and food insecurity.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.



