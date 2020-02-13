Coolfire Completes Department of Homeland Security St. Louis Smart City Pilot and Delivers

Press Releases Coolfire Press Release

Coolfire’s technology plays a central role in a successful St. Louis Smart City pilot.

This effort is an extension of the Smart Cities Internet of Things (SCITI) Labs program and part of Coolfire’s larger effort to provide a new class of advanced collaboration software applications that are easily deployable, cloud-based, and dramatically accelerate the digital journeys of governments and cities to better serve citizens. St. Louis, MO, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coolfire, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and the City of St. Louis, successfully tested new smart city technologies and proved the potential for these technologies to have a dramatic, positive impact on the day to day city operations across all departments. The pilot demonstrated how first responders, emergency managers, and every other operating department (such as streets, water, health, and human services) could leverage Coolfire’s technology every day and during real-world emergency events, including everything from a traffic accident to floods or earthquakes.For the pilot, Coolfire connected first responders, work crews in the field, operations center, and citizens, orchestrating their real-time interactions through a common operational picture, to improve situational awareness and enabling them to respond faster and more effectively. Coolfire’s technology centralized the communication/collaboration of cross-functional departments, IoT sensors, and data sharing–utilizing a single, fully integrated solution to support a variety of emergency scenarios that demonstrated relevance to everyday activities.“Finding the types of new technologies included in the pilot is central to our smart city strategy,” said Dr. Robert Gaskill-Clemons, Chief Technology Officer for the City of St. Louis. He continued, “Coolfire successfully demonstrated how the capabilities included in the pilot could enhance city operations and enable the City to respond to events as a City–instead of individual departments–with potential life-saving implications, thereby improving the quality of life for the residents and businesses in St. Louis.”The pilot focused on flooding in downtown St. Louis and the resulting every day and emergency events. The test scenarios included river monitoring, flash flooding, assisting vulnerable citizens, building fires, and accident incident response.“Coolfire has served commercial and military markets for many years,” stated Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire. He added, “This pilot demonstrated how the same technology keeping soldiers safe on the battlefield can dramatically improve a city’s response during emergencies, as well as streamline daily operations. The promise of Smart City technologies requires a solution like Coolfire to deliver the real-world value.”This effort is an extension of the Smart Cities Internet of Things (SCITI) Labs program and part of Coolfire’s larger effort to provide a new class of advanced collaboration software applications that are easily deployable, cloud-based, and dramatically accelerate the digital journeys of governments and cities to better serve citizens. Contact Information Coolfire

Aaron Eversgerd

314-202-4078



https://www.coolfiresolutions.com



