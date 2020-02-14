Future Electronics Hosts REPLAY 1960s Music Concert for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics recently hosted a 1960s music concert by REPLAY at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Pointe Claire, Canada, February 14, 2020 --(



REPLAY is a tribute band that plays The Beatles and other popular music from the 1960s. This show was a tribute to the music of the era called Sixties Invasion. REPLAY previously performed The Beatles show for Future employees in 2018.



Sixties Invasion was organized through the Employee Appreciation Committee as part of the series of events put on every year for Future employees.



Future Electronics invests in their employees' quality of life. The company offers flexible schedules and work-from-home days, and actively promotes a less stressful and healthier workplace.



Future Electronics was founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, and has over 5,500 employees in 170 offices across 44 countries around the world.



To learn more, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



