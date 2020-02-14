eRevMax Provides Connectivity for Upscale Ghana Property

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Accra, Ghana, February 14, 2020 --(



The Royal Senchi is the first 4-star luxury resort in Ghana catering to leisure travelers. RateTiger’s pooled inventory model allows the property to continuously distribute its live rates and inventory to multiple booking channels and deliver reservations back into its property management system (PMS) in real-time, without worrying about overbooking. The LiveOS powered booking trends and business analytics data provides key market insights for the hotel to make informed decision.



“We have been using RateTiger for the past few years, it has certainly made managing bookings easier, the ease of updating rates and availability has also made it more cost effective in managing multiple online channels,” said Bennett Attakorah, Rooms Division Manager, The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort.



The revenue management team is also using RateTiger’s price intelligence tool – Shopper, to monitor competitor rate movement and identify discrepancies to achieve rate and sales position for price optimization and accurate forecasting.



“I have found RateTiger’s Shopping on Demand to be a very useful tool as well. It has enabled us to become more competitive within the hotel marketplace. We can now monitor our position and manage rates depending on demand,” signed off Bennett.



