Encrypt Files on SSD with Up to 200% Performance Boost in Jetico’s New BestCrypt

Jetico announced today an update to their BestCrypt Container Encryption. By optimizing data processing on virtual drives, Jetico's solution to encrypt files on SSD now delivers up to 200% performance boost.

Helsinki, Finland, February 14, 2020 --(



"Encryption is commonly seen as a sacrifice – giving up performance to get security," claims Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "With this update, BestCrypt users don’t need to compromise – added security and performance boost are both delivered in the same leading-edge solution."



Traditional HDDs read and write data with a typical speed of 150 MB/s, while modern SSDs can go faster than 1000 MB/s. To leverage this impressive performance increase, BestCrypt’s engine is redesigned to optimize encryption operations and disk I/O in the driver.



Improvements can be seen on both HHDs and SSDs. The performance increase depends on the amount of data read from or written to the encrypted virtual drives. Results of Jetico’s internal tests:

- Around 20% increase for writing operations, or when handling just a few KB

- Up to 200% boost for reading operations



BestCrypt Container Encryption is the ideal solution for…

- Protecting data from virtual threats (hackers, cloud)

- Encrypting files for compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS)

- Safeguarding data on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android & Cloud storage



BestCrypt Container Encryption includes the full version of BCWipe for erasing data that’s no longer needed. BestCrypt’s Enterprise Edition comes with Jetico Central Manager to remotely deploy client software across all workstations, monitor usage of encrypted container files and centrally manage recovery information necessary to access encrypted data in case of emergency. To learn more visit www.jetico.com/data-encryption/encrypt-files-bestcrypt-container-encryption.



About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.



Valeria Corti

+358 92 517 3030



www.jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): 1 202 742 2901



