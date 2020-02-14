Job Opportunities Press Releases reTyre Press Release

Receive press releases from reTyre: By Email RSS Feeds: reTyre Expands to Greenland Market with Pikkori Sport

Oslo, Norway, February 14, 2020 --(



Pikkori Sport is perhaps the leading sports shop in Greenland since 1992. They have more than 25 years experience in selling equipment for an active lifestyle, with special focus on outdoor sports, bicycles, and skiing.



"To see that there is a lot of interest from countries outside of Norway is great," says Alexander Gjendem Gjoerven, reTyre Co-founder. "With the newly established partnership with Pikkori distribution we are now able to bring our products out to winter cyclists in Greenland. We appreciate our partners and look forward to establish even more partnerships in 2020 across the Western Europe and North-America, as more and more bike brands and distributors discover our revolutionizing modular tyre system for e-bikes and commuters."



reTyre produced the world’s first modular tire system, a combination of fast rolling base tyre with integrated zippers and zip-on tire treads (SkinsTM) which make it possible for cyclists to change tires according to the road condition or weather, in seconds. reTyre currently offers four detachable skins. The two off-road options, Gravel Chaser and Trail Rider are the perfect match for Greenland’s magnificent biking trails during the summer, spring and autumn; and the studded winter options, Ice Racer and Winter Traveler, can significantly increase the number of days bikers enjoy cycling during late autumn, winter and early spring when temperatures are unstable and there is a lot of morning ice and frost.



For detailed information on all reTyre modular tyre products, visit the company website



For detailed information on Pikkori Sport, visit www.pikkori.gl Oslo, Norway, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Greenland distributor, Pikkori Sport.Pikkori Sport is perhaps the leading sports shop in Greenland since 1992. They have more than 25 years experience in selling equipment for an active lifestyle, with special focus on outdoor sports, bicycles, and skiing."To see that there is a lot of interest from countries outside of Norway is great," says Alexander Gjendem Gjoerven, reTyre Co-founder. "With the newly established partnership with Pikkori distribution we are now able to bring our products out to winter cyclists in Greenland. We appreciate our partners and look forward to establish even more partnerships in 2020 across the Western Europe and North-America, as more and more bike brands and distributors discover our revolutionizing modular tyre system for e-bikes and commuters."reTyre produced the world’s first modular tire system, a combination of fast rolling base tyre with integrated zippers and zip-on tire treads (SkinsTM) which make it possible for cyclists to change tires according to the road condition or weather, in seconds. reTyre currently offers four detachable skins. The two off-road options, Gravel Chaser and Trail Rider are the perfect match for Greenland’s magnificent biking trails during the summer, spring and autumn; and the studded winter options, Ice Racer and Winter Traveler, can significantly increase the number of days bikers enjoy cycling during late autumn, winter and early spring when temperatures are unstable and there is a lot of morning ice and frost.For detailed information on all reTyre modular tyre products, visit the company website reTyre.co For detailed information on Pikkori Sport, visit www.pikkori.gl Contact Information reTyre

Tamara Rosic

+4746186258



https://www.retyre.co/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from reTyre