String Along Music Studio Launches Crowd-Sourcing Initiative for Violinists

)-- String Along Music Studio, the company behind the classical music resources site JustViolin.org, launched a program for violin players to share their expertise on the website through writing. According to the website, the minimum payment is $10 (US Dollar) for a 500-word article and qualified musicians can request a higher payout.
The articles submitted to the website must be related to the subject of violin, classical music, or music learning. Currently, the website contains 40 informational articles grouped into four categories, namely Technique, Literature, Instrument, and Education. Interested applicants can submit their content through www.JustViolin.org/earn-cash.
The founder of the website mentioned that the traffic for JustViolin.org has been growing steadily over the last two years and this crowd-sourcing initiative will continue to attract more writers and readers to the site.
*String Along Music Studio is a Malaysia-based music studio that develops and manages JustViolin.org.