String Along Music Studio Launches Crowd-Sourcing Initiative for Violinists

Violin players worldwide can now share their expertise online and get paid for it.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 14, 2020 --(



The articles submitted to the website must be related to the subject of violin, classical music, or music learning. Currently, the website contains 40 informational articles grouped into four categories, namely Technique, Literature, Instrument, and Education. Interested applicants can submit their content through www.JustViolin.org/earn-cash.



The founder of the website mentioned that the traffic for JustViolin.org has been growing steadily over the last two years and this crowd-sourcing initiative will continue to attract more writers and readers to the site.



*String Along Music Studio is a Malaysia-based music studio that develops and manages JustViolin.org.

Contact Information
String Along Music Studio

Goh Tong Keat

(+6)0122372370



justviolin.org

Email & Whatsapp Preferred



