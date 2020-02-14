PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
String Along Music Studio

Press Release

Receive press releases from String Along Music Studio: By Email RSS Feeds:

String Along Music Studio Launches Crowd-Sourcing Initiative for Violinists


Violin players worldwide can now share their expertise online and get paid for it.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- String Along Music Studio, the company behind the classical music resources site JustViolin.org, launched a program for violin players to share their expertise on the website through writing. According to the website, the minimum payment is $10 (US Dollar) for a 500-word article and qualified musicians can request a higher payout.

The articles submitted to the website must be related to the subject of violin, classical music, or music learning. Currently, the website contains 40 informational articles grouped into four categories, namely Technique, Literature, Instrument, and Education. Interested applicants can submit their content through www.JustViolin.org/earn-cash.

The founder of the website mentioned that the traffic for JustViolin.org has been growing steadily over the last two years and this crowd-sourcing initiative will continue to attract more writers and readers to the site.

*String Along Music Studio is a Malaysia-based music studio that develops and manages JustViolin.org.
Contact Information
String Along Music Studio
Goh Tong Keat
(+6)0122372370
Contact
justviolin.org
Email & Whatsapp Preferred

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from String Along Music Studio
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help