Worldwide Collaboration is Key to the Future of Water Supply


SMi’s 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference to feature a discussion with Severn Trent and United Utilities on the latest global water initiatives.

London, United Kingdom, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The World Water Innovation Fund initiative which was set up by a number of international water companies to work collaboratively to share experiences and ideas, is recognised as one of the key drivers to ensure that everyone has access to clean drinking water for years to come. It provides an opportunity for these organisations to utilise their time and funding to test new technologies, research, trial new ideas and share data so all participants can benefit.

At the 2020 Smart Water Systems conference, Rose Jolly, Innovation World Fund Manager from Severn Trent and new speaker Kieran Brocklebank, Head of Innovation at United Utilities, will discuss how collaboration of these pioneering water companies will utilise innovation to ensure water supply for future generations.

Points to be discussed include:
- Water companies from around the world have come together to tackle some of the biggest issues facing water today
- The World Water Innovation Fund is seeing likeminded water companies share their knowledge through never seen before trials, research, disruptive thinking and ground-breaking technology
- One year on since the fund’s launch, this presentation will highlight the progress to date and identify future opportunities

Smart Water Systems 2020
20 – 21 April 2020
London, UK
Sponsored by: Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann | ADVIZZO

For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156.
Contact Information
SMi Group
Neill Howard
+44 (0) 20 7827 6000
Contact
http://www.smart-water-systems.com/pr6

