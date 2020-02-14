Alternative Rock Band Talks About Their Valentine to the Working Class

In a magazine interview, Alternative Rock Band A Prophet Among Us discussed the unique plot for their new single When The Spirit Moves Me and the fact that its being released on February 14th as a Valentine for the working class.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 14, 2020 --(



According to A Prophet Among Us, When The Spirit Moves Me is about a person trapped within the pages of a working class novel. Members of the band explained that the person finds relief when they look at their situation from a spiritual perspective.



In the interview, band members admit that the song was released on February 14th because it is a Valentine for working class people. They further stated that the working class deserve a Valentine because they are the world’s real heroes.



When The Spirit Moves Me by A Prophet Among Us. It will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Apple Music, Deezer, bandcamp, Napster, iHeart Radio, Instagram Stories, Media Net & Tik Tok beginning Friday February 14th.



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International Recording, Artists A Prophet Among Us, discussed their new single When The Spirit Moves Me in an interview with Lit & Woke Music Magazine. The group talked to Lit & Woke Music Staff about the song’s unique plot and the fact that it is a Valentine for the working class.According to A Prophet Among Us, When The Spirit Moves Me is about a person trapped within the pages of a working class novel. Members of the band explained that the person finds relief when they look at their situation from a spiritual perspective.In the interview, band members admit that the song was released on February 14th because it is a Valentine for working class people. They further stated that the working class deserve a Valentine because they are the world’s real heroes.When The Spirit Moves Me by A Prophet Among Us. It will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Apple Music, Deezer, bandcamp, Napster, iHeart Radio, Instagram Stories, Media Net & Tik Tok beginning Friday February 14th.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954