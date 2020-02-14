Rising Hip Hop Artist Cudlino Announces Debut Album W.I.T.S.

Press Releases Cudlino Press Release

Independent hip hop artist Cudlino announced that his full length album "W.I.T.S. (Written In The Stars)" will be released on 2/14/2020.

"W.I.T.S." starts with a bang, opening with the 80’s dance indebted "Youngin." A deceptively introspective track, Cudlino showcases his unique ability to rap about serious topics while still maintaining an uplifting groove. Joined by rappers Mistah and Dee Bomb, "Youngin" is the perfect introduction to Cudlino’s world.



Cudlino goes on to chronicle his difficult upbringing and family issues on the laid back "Don’t Fall Short." Over a bed of woozy synths and moody beats, the rapper lays his soul bare. “Utilize strength from you inner core,” he raps, emphasizing his ability to turn tragic circumstances into triumph. It’s a theme that reoccurs again and again.



Over the album’s sixteen tracks, Cudlino shows himself to be a versatile artist capable of handling any style. From the breezy pop of "Where You Are" to the funk infused "Hit The Ground," he puts his signature spin on a wide range of sounds, always keeping things fresh and never repeating himself. The album reaches a high point with the title track, in which Cudlino sums up his mission: “Written in the stars, we are destined for greatness.” With his passion and conviction, he just might be right.



