Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ACE Universe Press Release

Receive press releases from ACE Universe: By Email RSS Feeds: Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Lead Ace Comic Con Into New Territory with First Show in Boston on March 20-21-22, 2020

Captain America, Loki, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker bring ACE Comic Con back to the Northeast for first 2020 stop at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC).

Boston, MA, February 14, 2020 --(



ACE Comic Con kicks off 2020 with their first trip back to the Northeast since its inaugural event in Long Island, New York in December 2017. ACE breaks new ground in Boston featuring industry leading talent and award winning actors, over 100 world-renowned comic book writers & artists and more than 175 hand-picked exhibitors and top-tier vendors. Live panel programming with the biggest celebrities, children’s activities and interactive exhibits will be featured throughout the three day event, all included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.



Additional guests include Matthew Wood (Star Wars), Tiya Sircar (Star Wars, The Good Place), and Taylor Gray (Star Wars) with more guests to be announced soon.



VIP Admissions, Photo Ops, Autographs, and General Admission tickets are available now at www.acecomiccon.com.



“It’s a new year, a new city, new world-class experiences, and a new star-studded line-up that only ACE can bring,” says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. “Captain America and Loki have been preeminent forces in the MCU for the past 10 years and we are excited to celebrate their contributions. The new year will also feature two of Star Wars’ most beloved actors, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen! We are excited to continue building our first show of 2020 and bring these heroes to the ACE fans who love superheroes the way we do!”



“We are continually looking for new ways to expand and bring the unique ACE experience to fans of these incredible franchises,” says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. “It was a priority for us to bring ACE to new locations in 2020 and share these once-in-a-lifetime moments with new fans from around the world who want to spend the weekend with their favorite superheroes. We are so excited to introduce Boston to the ACE community.”



ACE Comic Con Northeast comes off an incredible 2019 for the world-famous ACE Universe, capping off the year in the Midwest with a celebratory weekend that featured Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man). ACE’s second trip to the Midwest follows unforgettable weekends at ACE Comic Con Seattle, ACE Comic Con Arizona and ACE Comic Con Long Island, featuring global icons such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Neytiri), Josh Brolin (Thanos, Cable), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Stan Lee (Marvel), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and many more.



Stay tuned as ACE Comic Con continues to announce additional guests, future dates, and cities. VIP and ticket information at www.acecomiccon.com, or visit ACE Comic Con on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For press enquiries or additional information please contact pr@aceuniverse.com. Boston, MA, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ACE Comic Con will return to the Northeast to open 2020, delivering some of the most popular stars from two of the biggest movie franchises in history. Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) as well as Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) and Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), making their ACE debuts, will headline ACE Comic Con Northeast at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 20-21-22, 2020.ACE Comic Con kicks off 2020 with their first trip back to the Northeast since its inaugural event in Long Island, New York in December 2017. ACE breaks new ground in Boston featuring industry leading talent and award winning actors, over 100 world-renowned comic book writers & artists and more than 175 hand-picked exhibitors and top-tier vendors. Live panel programming with the biggest celebrities, children’s activities and interactive exhibits will be featured throughout the three day event, all included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.Additional guests include Matthew Wood (Star Wars), Tiya Sircar (Star Wars, The Good Place), and Taylor Gray (Star Wars) with more guests to be announced soon.VIP Admissions, Photo Ops, Autographs, and General Admission tickets are available now at www.acecomiccon.com.“It’s a new year, a new city, new world-class experiences, and a new star-studded line-up that only ACE can bring,” says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. “Captain America and Loki have been preeminent forces in the MCU for the past 10 years and we are excited to celebrate their contributions. The new year will also feature two of Star Wars’ most beloved actors, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen! We are excited to continue building our first show of 2020 and bring these heroes to the ACE fans who love superheroes the way we do!”“We are continually looking for new ways to expand and bring the unique ACE experience to fans of these incredible franchises,” says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. “It was a priority for us to bring ACE to new locations in 2020 and share these once-in-a-lifetime moments with new fans from around the world who want to spend the weekend with their favorite superheroes. We are so excited to introduce Boston to the ACE community.”ACE Comic Con Northeast comes off an incredible 2019 for the world-famous ACE Universe, capping off the year in the Midwest with a celebratory weekend that featured Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man). ACE’s second trip to the Midwest follows unforgettable weekends at ACE Comic Con Seattle, ACE Comic Con Arizona and ACE Comic Con Long Island, featuring global icons such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Neytiri), Josh Brolin (Thanos, Cable), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Stan Lee (Marvel), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and many more.Stay tuned as ACE Comic Con continues to announce additional guests, future dates, and cities. VIP and ticket information at www.acecomiccon.com, or visit ACE Comic Con on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For press enquiries or additional information please contact pr@aceuniverse.com. Contact Information ACE Universe

Jacquelyn Brazzale

219-616-9181



www.aceuniverse.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ACE Universe Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend