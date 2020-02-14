Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for Two, Free, Spring Concerts

Press Releases Scottsdale Philharmonic Press Release

For the past two years, the Scottsdale Philharmonic gave music camp scholarships to youth in Phoenix through Rosie’s House. Over 85 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. For more information, call 480-951-6077 or visit https://www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com/donate/. Scottsdale, AZ, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its upcoming spring concerts to be held on Sundays, March 22 and May 17, 4 to 6 p.m., at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale.On March 22, the concert will feature music from composers Beethoven, Brahms, Liszt and Gounod, and on May 17, the featured music will be from composers Bizet, Bernstein and Lehar.“The concerts are great entertainment for the whole family,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Mark your calendars with these dates.”Seating for the concerts is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. VIP reserved seating is available for a $15 donation at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.“Last year, we expanded our mission with the start of a Youth Orchestra that held its first concert in November,” Partridge explains. Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is a full symphony orchestra sponsored by the Scottsdale Philharmonic under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood.The next youth concerts are Tuesdays, March 3 and May 12, 7 p.m., at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., also at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living. To audition, email carl@scottsdalephilharmonic.com to arrange an audition time.For the past two years, the Scottsdale Philharmonic gave music camp scholarships to youth in Phoenix through Rosie’s House. Over 85 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. For more information, call 480-951-6077 or visit https://www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com/donate/. Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com



