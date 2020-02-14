Small Business Giving Back to the Less Fortunate

Press Releases Be One of a Kindness Press Release

Company focuses on growing by giving.

Kettle Falls, WA, February 14, 2020 --(



“I wanted to create a company that focuses on kindness and positivity, and that could help to give back to others in need,” states Brittani, the owner. She is a mom and part-time nurse who is dedicated to making this company and concept grow. She also hopes to add more handmade accessories to her shop. “I want this to get so big that I can make even bigger donations and really make a difference!”



The company's website is filled with a variety of fabrics and colors to choose from. Scrunchies were very popular in the 90's, but have really made a comeback in recent years, especially with teens. "They are very comfortable to wear and are extra gentle on your hair, unlike many elastic hairbands. You can be so expressive with them as an accessory." It is also very popular now to wear them on your wrists to go with your outfit.



Be One of a Kindness has a website (www.beoneofakindness.com) ready for orders online, they are also accessible on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

