For Third Year in a Row, Yard Management Solutions Named 2020 MHI Innovation Award Finalist

The only yard management system recognized for “Best IT Innovation,” YMS will be demonstrating their newest software features at MODEX booth #8178.

Innovation is a driving force that keeps Yard Management Solutions at the cutting edge of the logistics industry year after year. Providing real-time visibility on shipment status and location, increasing workforce productivity through better transparency, and enabling robust data analysis with detailed reports has solidified Yard Management Solutions’ software as the most powerful, user-friendly, cost-effective yard management tool on the market.



To qualify for this year’s award, Yard Management Solutions submitted three new software innovations, bringing a layer of added awareness and optimization to shipping yards across the globe. First, Enhanced Alert Intelligence monitors the shipping yard and notifies appropriate personnel of potential problems through software notifications, email alerts, and text messages. Second, Smart Yard “X-Ray Vision” provides real-time visibility on the exact contents of every trailer in the yard - a world class warehouse management system inside the yard management system. Finally, Smart Yard “Shipment Optimizer” matches shipments with the best trailer or carrier based on facility-specific rules.



Last week, MHI announced the finalists for the 2020 Innovation Awards. After receiving 155 submissions, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation.



On Monday, March 9th, 2020 finalists provide in-booth presentations to judges at MODEX 2020 in Atlanta, GA. MHI announces the winners in each category on Wednesday, March 11th during MHI Industry Night. Yard Management Solutions is exhibiting their full suite of software tools at MODEX booth #8178, including interactive touchscreen displays and live software demonstrations.



About Yard Management Solutions



The Yard Management Solutions team of dedicated professionals brings together a cross- functional blend of transportation innovators, supply chain experts, software engineers, and security analysts with over 50 years of experience in the logistics industry. The company’s award-winning, cloud-based software is intuitive to learn, easy to use, and seamless to integrate. They provide shipping yards across the world with powerful, custom software solutions to increase operational efficiency while decreasing unnecessary costs. Find out more at YardManagementSolutions.com



About MHI



Colin Mansfield

208-473-1737



https://yardmanagementsoftware.com

https://linkedin.com/company/yard-management-software



