Round Rock Arts is Proud to Present (Re)Imagine 2020, an Art Exhibition at Texas State University, Round Rock Campus, Featuring Photography by Carol Schiraldi Photography

(Re)Imagine 2020 includes 126 works created by 61 artists. The exhibition will be held at Texas State University-Round Rock, Avery Building. 1555 University Blvd. (Re)Imagine 2020 opens on February 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm, and the show runs through April 4th. Performers include Ballet Folklorico from 6:30-6:50 and the Central Texas Philharmonic Quartet from 7:00-7:20. Light refreshments will be served.

Round Rock, TX, February 14, 2020 --(



The show includes work by: Carol Acurso, Lyle Adair, Tiffany Asha, Richard Banh, Greg Barton, Susan Axel Bedsaul, Aniko Belim, Randall Best, Jennifer Conroy, Courtney Cox, Sonja Das, Shelby Elizabeth, Charlie Favret, Joseph Fiacco, Ligia Francisco, Jan Frazier, Jacqueline Freeman, Amie Gonser, David Brent Hay, Gary Hook, Susan Hoppenworth, Robert Hrehor, David Hudson, Henry Huey, Holly Hurban, Jennifer Idol, Pamela Johnson, Leslie Kell, Ted Keller, Kristin Kim, Ann Koziell, Yen Yu Lien, Holly Louis, Helen Mary Marek, Patti Mitchell, Rob Monroe, Liza Moore, Colin Mullin, Steven Ng, Alison Nokes, Patrick O'Brien, Nia Olabesi, Jennifer Polnaszek, Monica Puryear, Lilly Ramphal Naley, Kay Reinke, Sabrena Rexing, Lucian Richards, Randall Ricklefs, Tommy Roberts, Dee Darius Sams, Carol Schiraldi, Kristi Standley, Malena Summers, Bruce Tinnin, Morgan Travieso, Annie Villasana, Charles Wallis, Marie Welsch, Cristina White-Jones, and Alan Winter Round Rock, TX, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Round Rock Arts is proud to present (Re)Imagine 2020, a curated art exhibition featuring 126 works created by 61 artists. The jurors, artists Cheryl Christian and B. Shawn Cox, selected work for the show. The show will open on February 28th and run through April 4th. There will be an opening reception on February 28th from 6-8 pm that will feature an awards ceremony as well as entertainment from Ballet Folklorico and the Central Texas Philharmonic Quartet. Light refreshments will be served. The reception will be held in the Avery Building at Texas State University-Round Rock, 1555 University Avenue, Round Rock, Texas, 78665.The show includes work by: Carol Acurso, Lyle Adair, Tiffany Asha, Richard Banh, Greg Barton, Susan Axel Bedsaul, Aniko Belim, Randall Best, Jennifer Conroy, Courtney Cox, Sonja Das, Shelby Elizabeth, Charlie Favret, Joseph Fiacco, Ligia Francisco, Jan Frazier, Jacqueline Freeman, Amie Gonser, David Brent Hay, Gary Hook, Susan Hoppenworth, Robert Hrehor, David Hudson, Henry Huey, Holly Hurban, Jennifer Idol, Pamela Johnson, Leslie Kell, Ted Keller, Kristin Kim, Ann Koziell, Yen Yu Lien, Holly Louis, Helen Mary Marek, Patti Mitchell, Rob Monroe, Liza Moore, Colin Mullin, Steven Ng, Alison Nokes, Patrick O'Brien, Nia Olabesi, Jennifer Polnaszek, Monica Puryear, Lilly Ramphal Naley, Kay Reinke, Sabrena Rexing, Lucian Richards, Randall Ricklefs, Tommy Roberts, Dee Darius Sams, Carol Schiraldi, Kristi Standley, Malena Summers, Bruce Tinnin, Morgan Travieso, Annie Villasana, Charles Wallis, Marie Welsch, Cristina White-Jones, and Alan Winter