Wu Tang Clan Starring iPOP! Alum Shameik Moore Receives Season Two Release Date

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The show's return was announced last month at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California. The boundary-pushing show was created and written by Wu-Tang Clan co-founder and leader RZA alongside “Superfly” writer Alex Tse. The groundbreaking drama provides an education in rap culture, giving viewers a close examination at how Bobby Diggs, known better as RZA, turned his vision into a long-lasting, hit-making machine.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore had this to say about the famed group's importance in pop culture, “They just stuck to the script, they never sold out. They were unique especially for the time. Entertaining and inspiring people, that’s what Wu-Tang became.”No stranger to his own critical acclaim, Moore is best known for his star turning role in 2015’s Dope. Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits, most recently in the award-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!. The international competition brings together performers from around the world, providing unparalleled training and promotion to hundreds of Hollywood agents, casting directors and managers.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560