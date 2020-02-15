Hodusoft Offers Broadcasting Software to Help Launch Election Campaigns and Reach Out to More Voters

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Hodusoft broadcast software helps election campaigners to reach out to each individual voter and thus have considerably more impact.

Ahmedabad, India, February 15, 2020



Hodusoft’s broadcasting software, he explained, has two components. One is SMS broadcast and the second is voice broadcasting software. What makes the software the preferred tool for campaigners to reach out to the electorate is that it is easy to create text messages in any of the Indian languages. The software may be used by a political party for a campaign in Gujarat in Gujarati language and in Oriya for Odisha elections. SMS can be broadcast at the rate of thousands of SMS per minute and thus reach lakhs of voters in a constituency in less than an hour. Time is of the essence and getting the message across is important. It is not practical for campaigners to visit each location but the text message reaches out to all mobile phone holders in urban and rural areas. It creates a vital touch point.



It is the same when it comes to voice broadcasting. Users can record their message, select from a list of phone numbers, assign time to send out the broadcast and sit back. Hodusoft’s broadcasting software automatically starts the voice broadcast at the scheduled time. Targets receive the message and 90% are likely to listen to the message or read the text in their native language. The rate of response is certainly better compared to newspaper campaigns, radio campaigns or TV campaigns and the cost is just a fraction of what it would cost.



Since it costs so less the broadcasting software can be used virtually every day or even several times a day to maintain touch with voters. The personalized touch impresses voters and can influence the way they vote.



One huge advantage of Hodusoft’s broadcast software for political election campaigns is that it can send out text and voice messages. These can reach voters who use only feature phones as is common in rural areas of India. Thus, it has an edge on various other channels of engagement such as Whatsapp, radio and TV. The software is easy to use with an intuitive user interface. Anyone authorized can log in, set parameters, select lists of telephone numbers speak or type in the text message and schedule the time at which the messages should be sent.



It is much better than using SMS of phone carriers that have a cap on the number of SMS you can send out in an hour or in a day and it is far cheaper to use Hodusoft SMS broadcast software.



Political parties and politicians wishing to make Hodusoft broadcasting software a part of their outreach programs may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/voice-and-sms-broadcasting-software/.



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



