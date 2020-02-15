Future Electronics Features NTAG 5 PWM and GPIO Bridge from NXP

Pointe Claire, Canada, February 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring NFC Forum-compliant contactless tags from NXP in the latest edition of Sense + Connect + Control.
NXP's NTAG 5 switch eliminates the need for an MCU in gaming, lighting, and other cost-sensitive designs. Operating at 13.56 MHz, it is an NFC Forum-compliant contactless tag, and delivers added functionality, connectivity, and efficiency at a lower cost.
It offers Read Range Duality with two-way communication links with NFC-enabled device at close range, and by powerful industrial reader over a longer range, so it can be calibrated and parameterized automatically while in the factory.
Easy configuration supports a range of control functions, and the onboard originality check lets users verify the end-product's authenticity.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
