Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Oh Dear Me" by George Edmonds-Brown

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Oh Dear Me – a novel based on true events by George Edmonds-Brown.

Thame, United Kingdom, February 17, 2020 --(

Peter Parker, a young British diplomat in Ceauşescu’s Romania, goes on a trade promotion visit, with Stefan Teduscu a locally engaged Commercial Officer. He recklessly has a one-night stand with a local girl. Stefan, secretly a member of the Romanian Secret Service, discovers his indiscretion. Peter returns to Bucharest feeling anxious and guilty and watching every shadow. He gets involved with Mavis his boss’ secretary and makes her pregnant.



Twenty years later, Peter arrives in Barbados as the British High Commissioner. After an incident at the airport, Peter’s posting rapidly goes downhill. He struggles to deal with the incompetence of Angus, his alcoholic deputy, and his own character weaknesses.



Life gets even more complicated when Stefan, now a dubious businessman, turns up as the leader of a Trade Mission and tries to blackmail him. Meanwhile Nicu, a problem solver for a South American cartel, is contracted to eliminate Stefan; a task which he addresses enthusiastically.



Concern is being felt at the top of the Foreign Office that all is not well in Barbados. Peter’s efforts to control his rapidly deteriorating work and family situation and Nicu’s vain attempts to despatch Stefan dissolve into near farce, reaching a climax at a Reception in the High Commissioner’s Residence.



Praise for George Edmonds-Brown’s stories:

"…written from an insider’s perspective by a long-term diplomat in Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, …illuminating and enjoyable. Highly recommended." -Andrew Rosenheim, author of The Accidental Agent.



Oh Dear Me is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 202 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289805 / 9781913289799

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ4NVS

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ODM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



Other Books by George Edmonds-Brown:

Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life - a book of seventeen short stories.



Paperback: 210 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289737 / 9781913289676

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B082MSMZVF

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSA

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019



About the Author

George Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. Now, at the relatively tender age of 80, he is working on his fourth career as a writer.



He has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife, Teiko.



In December 2019, his first book "Diplomats, Spies and Assassins" was published. This is now being followed by his first novel "Oh Dear Me’ "Both books reflect his life travelling around the world in the Foreign Office. Both books develop rapidly from the factual environment of life in British Missions overseas into a fictional world of espionage, crime and treachery, laced with a dash of humour, romance and emotion.



Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, February 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Oh Dear Me:Peter Parker, a young British diplomat in Ceauşescu’s Romania, goes on a trade promotion visit, with Stefan Teduscu a locally engaged Commercial Officer. He recklessly has a one-night stand with a local girl. Stefan, secretly a member of the Romanian Secret Service, discovers his indiscretion. Peter returns to Bucharest feeling anxious and guilty and watching every shadow. He gets involved with Mavis his boss’ secretary and makes her pregnant.Twenty years later, Peter arrives in Barbados as the British High Commissioner. After an incident at the airport, Peter’s posting rapidly goes downhill. He struggles to deal with the incompetence of Angus, his alcoholic deputy, and his own character weaknesses.Life gets even more complicated when Stefan, now a dubious businessman, turns up as the leader of a Trade Mission and tries to blackmail him. Meanwhile Nicu, a problem solver for a South American cartel, is contracted to eliminate Stefan; a task which he addresses enthusiastically.Concern is being felt at the top of the Foreign Office that all is not well in Barbados. Peter’s efforts to control his rapidly deteriorating work and family situation and Nicu’s vain attempts to despatch Stefan dissolve into near farce, reaching a climax at a Reception in the High Commissioner’s Residence.Praise for George Edmonds-Brown’s stories:"…written from an insider’s perspective by a long-term diplomat in Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, …illuminating and enjoyable. Highly recommended." -Andrew Rosenheim, author of The Accidental Agent.Oh Dear Me is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 202 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289805 / 9781913289799Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ4NVSAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/ODMPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020Other Books by George Edmonds-Brown:Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life - a book of seventeen short stories.Paperback: 210 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289737 / 9781913289676Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B082MSMZVFAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSAPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019About the AuthorGeorge Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. Now, at the relatively tender age of 80, he is working on his fourth career as a writer.He has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife, Teiko.In December 2019, his first book "Diplomats, Spies and Assassins" was published. This is now being followed by his first novel "Oh Dear Me’ "Both books reflect his life travelling around the world in the Foreign Office. Both books develop rapidly from the factual environment of life in British Missions overseas into a fictional world of espionage, crime and treachery, laced with a dash of humour, romance and emotion.Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend