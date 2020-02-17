Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Oh Dear Me" by George Edmonds-Brown

Thame, United Kingdom, February 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Oh Dear Me:
Peter Parker, a young British diplomat in Ceauşescu’s Romania, goes on a trade promotion visit, with Stefan Teduscu a locally engaged Commercial Officer. He recklessly has a one-night stand with a local girl. Stefan, secretly a member of the Romanian Secret Service, discovers his indiscretion. Peter returns to Bucharest feeling anxious and guilty and watching every shadow. He gets involved with Mavis his boss’ secretary and makes her pregnant.
Twenty years later, Peter arrives in Barbados as the British High Commissioner. After an incident at the airport, Peter’s posting rapidly goes downhill. He struggles to deal with the incompetence of Angus, his alcoholic deputy, and his own character weaknesses.
Life gets even more complicated when Stefan, now a dubious businessman, turns up as the leader of a Trade Mission and tries to blackmail him. Meanwhile Nicu, a problem solver for a South American cartel, is contracted to eliminate Stefan; a task which he addresses enthusiastically.
Concern is being felt at the top of the Foreign Office that all is not well in Barbados. Peter’s efforts to control his rapidly deteriorating work and family situation and Nicu’s vain attempts to despatch Stefan dissolve into near farce, reaching a climax at a Reception in the High Commissioner’s Residence.
Praise for George Edmonds-Brown’s stories:
"…written from an insider’s perspective by a long-term diplomat in Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, …illuminating and enjoyable. Highly recommended." -Andrew Rosenheim, author of The Accidental Agent.
Oh Dear Me is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Other Books by George Edmonds-Brown:
Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life - a book of seventeen short stories.
About the Author
George Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. Now, at the relatively tender age of 80, he is working on his fourth career as a writer.
He has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife, Teiko.
In December 2019, his first book "Diplomats, Spies and Assassins" was published. This is now being followed by his first novel "Oh Dear Me’ "Both books reflect his life travelling around the world in the Foreign Office. Both books develop rapidly from the factual environment of life in British Missions overseas into a fictional world of espionage, crime and treachery, laced with a dash of humour, romance and emotion.
Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
