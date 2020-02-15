Church of Scientology Nashville Celebrates Interfaith Harmony Week with Special Service

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Church of Scientology Nashville opened its doors to all religious communities for a special service in observance of World Interfaith Harmony Week.

“In order to truly combat religious discrimination in this day and age, we have to come together and learn about the religious other,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, Pastor of the Church of Scientology, who brought together people of many different faiths and cultures to take part in a service for World Interfaith Harmony Week, the first week of February. The theme was “Faith In Harmony,” and featured music as a key part of the special service.



More than a half dozen different faith groups were present for the service, and a beautiful mix of people sang and played music together while faith leaders shared words of wisdom on why it is so important for all people to come together as one in harmony.



Rev. Fesler is passionate about bringing together all peoples. “Everyone, regardless of their race, religion, culture—everyone deserves to have a voice, to live in peace, and to practice their religion in harmony with the rest of mankind,” he says.



The Church of Scientology’s creed begins with the words: “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights; that all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance…”



“It is part of our very fabric to support others’ rights and abilities to practice their religion in peace, so that is what we are lifting up through this service,” says Rev. Fesler.



Hate graffiti, death threats, and violence toward people of religion have become recurrent mainstream news. FBI hate crime statistics show that incidents in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased 34.8% between 2014 and 2018, the last year for which FBI data is available.

