Playwrights Local Announces World Premiere of “Hey Siri”

New drama by Mary E. Weems, Ph.D. explores the impact of technology on three urban lives. Directed by Michael Oatman, the production runs March 20 through 29 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland.

Cleveland, OH, February 15, 2020 --



The new drama “Hey Siri” by Mary E. Weems, Ph.D. explores the lives of three very different callers in the same city. Mack is an Iraqi War veteran who suffers from PTSD. Elizabeth is a former doll hoarder without a single relative or friend. Lucky is an agoraphobic whose mother died from a heroin overdose. What happens when all of these isolated people turn to Siri, the voice of their iPhones, for salvation? Is there insight behind Siri’s responses or is her intelligence truly artificial? “Hey Siri” tests the value of this pervasive technology when these three users start asking real questions.



Playwright Mary E. Weems, Ph.D. has had numerous works published or produced since 1997. In 2009, a selection from her work "At Last" was presented as part of the Ingenuity Festival in Cleveland. In June 2009, her monologue "Rainwater" was selected for the "Queer Shorts 4" Playfest in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2002, her piece "Woman in the Tree" was part of the University of Louisville's 6th Annual Juneteenth Festival of New Works, and in 1998, her play “Another Way to Dance” won the Chilcote Award at Cleveland Public Theatre. Dr. Weems' play “Move to the Back of the Bus,” an overview of the Civil Rights Movement, was produced by Young Audiences from 1998 through 2007. Currently, Dr. Weems is seeking additional production possibilities for “Closure,” her play about the financial crisis which opened the 2010-11 season at Karamu House. Dr. Mary E. Weems is the 2015 recipient of the Cleveland Arts Prize’s “Emerging Artist Award in Literature.” Additional information about her can be found at www.maryeweems.org/.



The cast of “Hey Siri” includes Michelle Broome, Mim Goloboff, Tamicka Scruggs, and Darryl Tatum. Design for the production is by Inda Blatch­-Geib (costumes), Tara Codella (lights), Todd Plone (set), and Lisa L. Wiley (props). The staff includes L.J. Chandler (stage manager), Tom Hayes (carpenter), Autumn Jacobs (assistant director), and David Todd (production manager).



“Hey Siri” runs March 20 through 29, 2020, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. All shows will be at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts (397 E. 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44110). Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and groups, and $12 for students. Group packages can be arranged by contacting Playwrights Local at info@playwrightslocal.org or (216) 302-8856. For complete information, visit www.playwrightslocal.org.



“Hey Siri” is presented thanks to the generous support of The Paul M. Angell Family Foundation and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Additional funding for the company is provided by The AHS Foundation, The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, The Cleveland Foundation, The Cyrus Eaton Foundation, Dramatists Guild Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, and The Ohio Arts Council, as well as private donors listed at www.playwrightslocal.org/supporters/.



About the Company



Tom Hayes

(216) 302-8856



www.playwrightslocal.org



